Experts push for stricter oversight in health training institutions

A section of health sector experts has called for stronger enforcement of regulations in health profession training institutions to ensure patient safety and uphold ethical, competent healthcare practices.

This call was made during a public dialogue on “The Current State and Future of Health Professions’ Training in Uganda” held on July 25, 2025, at Makerere University School of Public Health Auditorium.

The dialogue focused on pressing concerns such as the quality versus quantity of health graduates, market saturation, internship delays, and whether current training models are fit for purpose.

In his opening remarks, renowned physician and researcher Prof. Nelson Sewankambo expressed concern about the rapid increase in the number of health training institutions in Uganda.

“The number of institutions is still far fewer than the number of people seeking training. That is where the problem is,” Prof. Sewankambo said, adding, “Training in health professions is not just about rooms, tables, and chairs. There are many other critical resources required.”

He said the need for strict regulation and regular supervision of training institutions to ensure effectiveness and quality output.

Delivering a message on behalf of the Elders Forum and the Uganda Medical Association, Prof. Francis Omaswa, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Global Health and Social Transformation (ACHEST), said public universities are under growing pressure to admit more students.

“Government departments often direct universities to take in more students just because they are qualified, but this compromises quality,” he said. “When I was dean and principal, no one could pressure me. I would say, ‘These are the number of chairs and tables, and that’s how many students we can take.’”

Prof. Omaswa also proposed raising the retirement age for health professionals to 75 years.

“The more you work, the more you remember and improve. Raising the retirement age would benefit both the profession and the public,” he said.

Mr Godfrey Onyait, Head of Institutional Licensing in Higher Education at the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), blamed training institutions for exceeding admission limits.

“When a program is accredited, we regulate the numbers. But the challenge is with institutions not adhering to the set quotas. That’s what causes the surge,” Mr Onyait said.

To improve practical training, Onyait encouraged institutions to embrace simulation technology.

“We urge institutions to download software that allows simulations so students gain hands-on skills before they enter the field,” he added.

Mr Onyait also addressed the high cost of health training in Uganda, calling on government to invest more in the sector.

“It’s true the cost is high. Government investment in training would increase the health workforce and help us better respond to the country's health burdens,” he said.