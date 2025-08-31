Experts push for value chains to link Ugandan farmers with global buyers

Agriculture experts are urging farmers to adopt a value chain approach to boost efficiency, meet international market standards, and enhance export potential.

Dr Victoria Ssekitoleko, chairperson of the Uganda Agribusiness Alliance (UAA), emphasized the importance of collective production during a high-level roundtable in Bukoto, Kampala, on Friday.

“If we grow our domestic value chains here, we can easily be part of international value chains,” Dr Ssekitoleko said.

“Let us produce it as a value chain. For example, the people of Butambala produce ginger collectively and can supply 100,000 tonnes a year. When goods are produced in groups, buyers find it easier to engage,” she added.

Dr Ssekitoleko also urged farmers to focus on both quantity and quality to meet international market requirements.

Dr Mohammed Ali Khamis Alhosani, chairman of the International Market Group, said his delegation’s visit aimed to assess Uganda’s export potential to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and explore investment in cold, dry, and freezing storage facilities.

“Uganda has good products to export, but some have short shelf-life. Cold storage, freezing, or dry storage will extend it,” Dr Alhosani said, adding: “We are interested in fresh, dry, and canned products including lamb, chicken, carrots, eggs, cocoa, and avocado.”

He appealed to the government to provide land for storage and logistics facilities to facilitate proper packaging before export.

A delegation from Foodco National Food, led by Chairman Dr Mohammed Ali Khamis Alhosani, and Dr Victoria Ssekitoleko, Chairperson of UAA, pose with farmers during the high-level roundtable meeting at UAA offices in Kampala on August 29, 2025. PHOTO/BARBRA ANYAIT

Local producers highlighted challenges including market access and meeting standards.

Dr Julian Adyeri, chairperson of Nwoya Fruit Outgrowers Cooperative Society, called on the government to support women in Northern Uganda with land rights and to control pests like fruit flies.

“UAA has connected us directly with buyers who provide formulas to ensure our produce meets market demand,” she said.

Martin Roy Lukwago, chairman of the Commercial Layers Association, highlighted previous successes exporting eggs to Saudi Arabia, noting that regional exports also include Kenya, South Sudan, DR Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, and Tanzania.

“Continuous evacuation of eggs benefits farmers and strengthens the poultry industry,” he said, urging more support for large-scale producers.