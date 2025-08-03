Experts say middle income goal achievable with right investment

Every month, Mr Joshua Okure’s dream of supporting his family continues to puzzle him. This middle-aged Kampala resident left his rural village of Ochero in Kaberamaido District after securing a job as a driver for a company in Kampala.

Although he is the father of seven children, he is also the sole breadwinner of a 30-strong extended family, which relies on his monthly pay cheque, and whatever else he can secure, to survive.

His situation is not unique. Many residents of the more upscale urban areas of Kampala and Wakiso districts have found that they have a growing number of dependents, for whom they must support to prevent their families from falling through the cracks.

These residents are part of what Uganda’s economists call a demographic dividend, a graphical explanation that illustrates its large youthful population.

A careful look at the latest National Census report shows that 75 percent of all Ugandans (about 33.6 million citizens) are younger than 16, technically dependants. Only 12 percent of Ugandans or about 5.4 million (aged 18 to 65), can be classified as working class.

It is this working class that is described as mostly teetering on the brink of disaster, on account of the large number of dependants who rely on them.

The rest, about 13 percent, are classified as the elderly, and are also mostly dependants. According to the latest UN Human Development report, “Uganda is on the verge of a one-time opportunity to benefit from a demographic dividend; however, it will not happen without the right investment.”

The demographic dividend refers to a class description of the population, supposing that Uganda stands to benefit from its largest portion of the population (the 75 percent) moving into the production chain over the next five to 10 years, making for the country’s most productive era.

The UN report states that during periods of demographic transition, countries will make significant investments that will enable them to benefit from the social transformation of the population.

“As improving economic, health, and social conditions bring down both mortality and fertility rates, countries pass through a brief window when the size of the working-age population (those aged 15 to 64 years old) far exceeds that of the dependant population (children and elders),” the report discloses.

It adds: “Uganda today is in the ‘pre-dividend phase’ of its demographic transition, having one of the youngest populations in the world.”

However, Dr Christian Kakuba, a population and development scientist in the School of Statistics and Planning at Makerere University, says there are considerations to be made.

“Unless we have sufficient access to learning for more children, it will be difficult to see more people in the dependant category crossing into the working portion of our population,” he says.

“More needs to be done to equip these people with the skills needed to get into the working class.” His conviction is based on government statistics referenced in the UN report.

“For example, primary school enrolment increased from 2.6 million in 1995 to 8.7 million by 2017, but major challenges exist in terms of the quality of education, as measured by Learning Adjusted Years of Schooling (LAYS),” the report reads.

“While Ugandans can expect 6.8 years of schooling on average, they only gain 4.3 LAYS during that time, showing that learning outcomes are poor.” More troubling to observers is that although this dependant portion of our population stands at more than33 million, less than 10 million of them are even in school.

Dr Kakuba, who has been studying Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results over the last 20 years, is concerned that less than 40 percent of those who enrol in P1 finally complete their P7. This, he notes, “is such a devastating outcome for the country.”

He adds: “We usually enrol 1.9 million children in P1 and only an average of 650,000 make it to P7.”

However, he agrees with the government that although it improved educational access, UPE has not seen a dramatic growth in learning outcomes.

Ditto children’s health, employment outcomes and increased wealth. Looking further at secondary school learning outcomes, a further 12 percent drop off by the time this cohort of learners arrive in senior four.

Yet the UN report indicates that education has the power to transform what economists are calling a demographic dividend into an actual gain and eventual transformation of the country’s status.

The UN report also warns that for Uganda to reap from the demographic situation, this segment of the population will require an intentional increase in investments in education, health and nutrition, as well as employment. But Dr Kakuba is concerned about whether this can be achieved.

Uganda’s population of 44.9 million is projected to more than double to 104 million by 2060. In an ideal situation, Dr Kakuba believes at least 70 percent should join the working age category.

“We have seen studies that show that with more learning, infant mortality drops and the general health outcomes improve … while people have fewer children,” he says.

Mr Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu, the Kalungu West lawmaker, who also sits on Parliament’s Education Committee, holds that besides exaggerating the figures, the poverty on the ground is telling.

“The census says 33 million children are listed as dependants, but only a third of these are in school,” he says.

“It is not far-fetched to think that the balance of nearly 20 million could have lost out on schooling opportunities after dropping out.” Yet all does not seem lost.

The solution, it appears, lies in vocational education. Today, less than six percent of all Ugandans who complete their PLE are going through vocational education. This is despite the increased interest in technical schools, which the government is investing in. However, under the new lower secondary school curriculum, all learners are being asked to engage in vocational skilling projects that, if well executed, can make one employable.

Dr Kakuba says the solution lies in making education more valuable to learners so that at whatever level they fall out of the school system, they will be able to pick themselves up and become employable.

“We need to place as much vocational skill in our education system as possible so that young people can be useful in the future,” Dr Kakuba says. Mr Ssewungu agrees.

“This element of study needs to be extended to those in primary school where most learners are to be found because we are losing slightly over one million learners in their journey to P7.

The government should have invested in them, enough to make them employable and a useful addition to the working class.” Dr Kakuba adds that this will contribute greatly to expanding the working class and realising the demographic dividend.

“A larger workforce is a bonus for any country as it is able to contribute more to tax revenue and social protection and economic growth,” he explains. If this is achieved, it is realistic to hope that the transition to a middle-income economy is realistic.

World Bank recommendations

● Gradually increase education spending to reflect an “expansion with quality” scenario, prioritising basic education and skills over further increases in tertiary education.

● Introduce one year of quality pre-primary education in the government education system.

● Enhance Early Childhood Development by strengthening cross-sector collaboration and data systems, promoting positive parenting, and expanding existing programmes, staffing, and building capacity among stakeholders.

● Comprehensively reform the teaching profession, taking into consideration not only compensation and accountability but also support for teachers

● Leverage technology to improve learning and reduce inefficiencies in the system

● Reduce out-of-pocket costs and other barriers to participation in education.