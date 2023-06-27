Experts tip govt on early childhood education

Education stakeholders in the West Nile Sub-region have asked the government to fully take charge of pre-primary learning .

The experts argue that managing early childhood education will prevent early marriages and teenage pregnancies.

“I wish the Education Policy Review Commission recommends that education should be the tool that can drive our national agenda. People must enjoy equal rights and equal status,” Mr Raymond Ombere, the Arua City education officer, said.

The recommendations were made during a regional consultation on Uganda’s education policy review chaired by former Education minister Noa Amanya Mushega in Arua City at the weekend.

The review focuses on structures of the schools, admissions, school environment, and curriculum development.

Other stakeholders said monitoring the pre-primary schools will ensure children of the right age are in the right place.

“Leaving this pre-primary [stage] to the private sector is a death blow. Any house built on a shaky foundation is a house that cannot stand. I would recommend that the government takes on pre-primary [learning] as a serious business,” Nebbi Diocese Bishop Pons Ozele said.

Feeding policy

Ms Jamila Sebi, the Koboko Municipality education officer in charge of guidance, said the new policy should make the school feeding programme compulsory for all children and “it should be funded by the government’’.

Others also want a qualification set for members of school management committees and the introduction of morality and patriotism subjects in schools.

As a result of privatisation, several schools have been opened in residential buildings. Others are conducting learning under trees due to high enrolment while some lack basic equipment to aid education.

Background

The Education Policy Review Commission (EPRC) is traversing the country to collect views on how the policy on education should be reviewed.

The policy review mission has drawn different opinions from educationists across the region with others in support, while others prefer the education standards of the 1960s.