Experts tip on beating Covid infections, deaths

By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author

The number of people dying from Covid-19-related complications is reducing, but Uganda still registers two-digit death toll.

Since last Friday when government eased the 42-day lockdown, the death toll has fluctuated between double and single digits between July 30 and August 3.

Within the period, at least 977 cases of the viral disease were registered, with 4,261 recoveries and 32 deaths.

The lockdown

President Museveni imposed a nationwide lockdown on June 18 to break the cycle of transmission, reduce admissions and ease pressure on the healthcare system, and curb the spiraling deaths.

The Health ministry says although there has been a reduction in daily deaths, the drop remains low because of late reporting of cases to hospitals.

To further bring down the deaths, health experts have urged the public to follow the laid down standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid transmission, or seek prompt medical attention with onset of symptoms to avoid severe cases.

“Infections are low, but we are worried we might get another resurgence. The best is to get immunised, and follow the SOPs. Any time one feels unwell, seek medical attention as early as possible so that one is diagnosed early and given appropriate treatment that includes getting tested,” Dr Rosemary Byanyima, the deputy executive director of Mulago hospital, said on Thursday.

Dr Byanyima said those under home-based care should monitor themselves and quickly seek further care once they notice adverse changes to prevent one relapsing into a severe case that would require high demand for oxygen and risk organ failure due to complications.

Dr Mukuzi Muhereza, the general secretary of Uganda Medical Association (UMA), said the best option is preventing contracting Covid-19, and those with mild cases avoiding it advancing to severe. He urged those eligible to get vaccinated to avoid severity and death.

“Covid management has shown that ability to keep the lungs functioning prevents death. Make sure you don’t have comorbidities such as diabetes and high blood pressure,” Dr Muhereza said.

By press time yesterday, Uganda had registered cumulative 95,226 Covid cases, with 88,502 recoveries, and 2,771 deaths.



