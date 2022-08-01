Experts urge cult leaders to avoid myths about health programs

Religious leaders led by the Bishop of Ankole Diocese Rev Dr Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa have called on the government to have talks with cult leaders and pastors to avoid myths and ignorance on health programs in the country.

"Government should sit with these so-called pastors, cult leaders who come through religion to discourage some medical practices and give them the right information," he said during a public lecture at Uganda Christian University Mukono over the weekend.

Bishop Mwesigwa noted that so many people have avoided government health programs including Covid-19 vaccines and HIV/AIDs tests just because they follow wrong, ignorant people under the umbrella of pastors and, therefore, there is a need for the government to sensitise them.

"They advise people not to go for Covid-19 vaccines, not take drugs and yet it's people's right to health care," he said.

Prof Joel Akullo, the chairman of Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Council said that so many people have refused to take the Covid-19 vaccines because of different beliefs and, therefore, need adequate sensitisation.

"The way to go is to reach to the communities not to cry for more hospitals. The household is the producer of health not the Ministry of Health. They need to be empowered to know and prevent themselves from acquiring different diseases,” she said.