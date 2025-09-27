Experts urge govt to act on rising e-cigarette consumption in Uganda

Health experts in Uganda are sounding the alarm over the increasing consumption of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), citing significant health risks, including cancer and heart disease, particularly among women and youth.

The experts are calling on the government to take decisive action to address the trend.

Mr Richard Baguma Tinkasimiire, National Coordinator of the Uganda Health Communication Alliance (UHCA), noted that the tobacco industry has rebranded its products to appeal to younger users, including e-cigarettes shaped like lipstick, ice cream, and cookies.

"This can be easily used by students at schools, women, and youths, which puts their future life in danger," he warned.

Despite the Tobacco Control Act of 2015, illegal tobacco products continue to flood the Ugandan market, partly due to corruption among some government officials.

Mr Baguma appealed to the government to increase the excise duty tax on tobacco products to reduce the health budget, increase government revenues, and protect youth.

"The government is spending a lot on cancer and heart diseases; we need to keep our voices going. We also need to advocate for the females because they are the most targeted by the tobacco industry," he emphasized.

Health specialist Ms. Samantha Kkungu stressed the need for the government to fully implement the Tobacco Control Act, including banning online advertising and sales of tobacco products.

"The law prohibited the selling and advertising of tobacco products in public places, online and in broadcast media, but online platforms still sell their products openly," she noted.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), e-cigarette emissions contain toxic substances that harm users and non-users, increasing the risk of heart disease and lung disorders. Globally, tobacco products kill over 7 million people annually, with 1.6 million non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke.

The WHO also highlighted the risks of nicotine exposure in pregnant women and the damaging effects of nicotine on brain development. Experts are urging the government to take comprehensive action to address the gaps in the Tobacco Control Act and protect the health of Ugandans, particularly the youth.



