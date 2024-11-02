Experts urge govt to invest in cybersecurity education

Cybersecurity experts are calling on the government to invest more in cybersecurity education to reap the benefits of the digital age.

This call to action was made at the EastCon Cybersecurity Symposium in Kampala, convened by Milima Cyber Security organization on Friday, which brought together over 300 experts from across East Africa.

The alarming rise in cybercrime losses, totaling Shs1.5 billion from 2800 reported cases in 2023 alone, underscores the urgency of this issue.

Commissioner for Information in the Ministry of ICT, Mr Michel Ocero, emphasised the need for sufficient resources to bolster the country's cyber defences and promote safe online practices among the public.

"Cyber security is an issue which is not easily bound, it goes global. It's important to engage the masses out there, the private sector and that's why the ministry is actively engaging today with the private sector," he noted.

To effectively combat cyber threats, experts recommend that governments establish dedicated national cybersecurity agencies, national critical infrastructure protection programs, national incident response and recovery plans, defined laws pertaining to all cybercrimes, and vibrant cybersecurity ecosystems.

Mr Emmanuel Chagara, CEO of Milima Cyber Security company, highlighted the importance of awareness training.