Experts urge govt to leverage digital health for better access and efficiency

Health experts have called on the government to fast-track the integration of digital health solutions into Uganda’s healthcare system, saying technology has the potential to improve access, quality, and efficiency of care while meeting the growing demand for accessible health information.

Ms Nadia Nanteza, a nutritionist, noted that many pregnant and breastfeeding mothers in Uganda still face challenges in feeding practices, often making mistakes that affect both their health and that of their babies. She said digital health platforms could bridge this gap by providing timely, reliable information to mothers in need.

“The government should allow technology to be fully integrated into the public health system to make it easier to track health history and future care. Currently, we don’t have real-time data on breastfeeding in Uganda, yet many non-communicable diseases are strongly linked to this critical period in a woman’s life,” Ms Nanteza said.

She added that digital platforms would also allow health information to be stored and retrieved when needed, especially to guide expectant and new mothers on proper feeding habits. Through government investment and collaboration, she said, digital health stakeholders can accelerate the country’s healthcare transformation.

Mr Constatine Aporu, a health environmentalist, stressed the importance of extending digital health solutions to underserved communities, pointing out their potential to improve maternal and child health outcomes.

“The prevalence of underweight mothers in Kotido, Karamoja, highlights the urgent need for digital interventions. By providing access to information and resources through technology, we can educate and support women, ultimately improving health outcomes for them and their children,” Mr Aporu said.

To address this need, the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance (MoICT&NG), in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has launched a six-month UJ-Connect acceleration programme. The initiative will support 15 ICT entrepreneurs—including those in health—with business development, mentorship, and technology-driven training.

The programme is part of a four-year cooperation project between Uganda and Japan, aimed at strengthening ICT human resource capacity, fostering entrepreneurship, and building sustainable partnerships.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Shirley Gladys Nakyejwe, a research and development specialist at MoICT&NG, emphasized the importance of nurturing innovation from the university level.

“We want to support young innovators to meet global standards of competitiveness in health, technology, and beyond. Uganda needs digital initiatives that are relevant and impactful, contributing to the growth of our ecosystem,” she said.