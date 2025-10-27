Experts want stronger farmer training, policy reforms to promote agroecology

Experts in the agricultural sector have urged the government to develop deliberate policies that promote sustainable farming, strengthen farmer training, and safeguard indigenous seeds and land rights as part of broader efforts to build a resilient and climate-friendly food system.

Speaking during the launch of the Agroecology Week of Action 2025 on October 27, Ms Josephine Akia, the Country Coordinator of Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM Uganda), said the government must prioritize the protection of indigenous and organic food systems, which are vital for both environmental sustainability and public health.

“Agroecology promotes sustainable farming that protects nature while feeding communities,” Ms Akia said.

“Agroecology as a holistic and integrated approach simultaneously applies ecological and social concepts and sets of principles to the design and management of sustainable agriculture and food systems.”

She added that without strong policies and investment in farmer education, Uganda risks losing traditional food systems that are crucial to local nutrition and biodiversity.

Last year, the government, in partnership with PELUM Uganda, announced plans to develop the country’s first-ever National Agroecology Strategy to regulate and strengthen the largely private-sector-led field. The strategy aims to increase the adoption of agroecological practices across the country, support more research, and open new markets for organic and sustainably produced foods—both locally and internationally.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) defines agroecology as “a holistic and integrated approach that simultaneously applies ecological and social concepts and principles to the design and management of sustainable agriculture and food systems.”

Ms Josephine Akia (right), the Country Coordinator of Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM) Uganda, speaks as Mr Christopher Kyeswa, the PELUM Board Chairperson, looks on during the launch of the Agroecology Week of Action 2025 on October 27, 2025. PHOTO/SYLVIA KATUSHABE

This year’s Agroecology Week of Action (AWA) 2025, which also marks 30 years of PELUM Uganda’s existence, seeks to provide an inclusive platform for diverse stakeholders to promote agroecology across Uganda. It will be held under the theme “Championing Agroecological Innovations and Approaches for Sustainable Food Systems.”

“This week, dedicated to the promotion of agroecology, will serve as a vital mobilisation and constituency-building ground to persuade more actors to embrace agroecology and demonstrate the interconnected nature of our food systems,” Ms Akia said.

PELUM Board Chairperson Mr Christopher Kyeswa said the week offers an opportunity for agroecology actors to come together and plan for the future of sustainable agriculture in Uganda.

“The events of the Agroecology Week of Action 2025 are expected to host at least 1,500 stakeholders ranging from small-scale farmers, producer organisations, indigenous Peoples and Traditional Knowledge holders, private sector and market actors, government and policy makers, researchers, academia, consumers, financial institutions, civil society, and the media,” Mr Kyeswa said.

He added that the Indigenous and Traditional Food and Seed Fair, one of the week’s major highlights, promotes farmer-managed seed systems and indigenous food practices, thereby strengthening agricultural biodiversity, food security, and community resilience.

The Agroecology Week of Action 2025 will feature three major events:

The 7th National Agroecology Actors’ Symposium (Tuesday, October 28)

The 4th Agroecological Market Systems Expo (Wednesday, October 29)

The 15th Annual Indigenous and Traditional Food and Seed Fair (Thursday, October 30 and Friday, October 31).