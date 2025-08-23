Experts warn blanket trans-fat ban could confuse consumers in Uganda

Health experts in Uganda have urged a careful review of the United Nations’ proposed blanket ban on trans-fats, warning it could distract from targeting industrially produced variants that pose the greatest public health risks.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala, Robinna Keitiritimba, Executive Director of Uganda National Health Consumers’ Organization (UNHCO), said restrictions should focus on industrially manufactured trans-fats, which are primarily found in partially hydrogenated oils.

“Industrially produced trans-fats…are artificially created through a process that adds hydrogen to food products. This makes them highly toxic and a major contributor to heart disease,” Keitiritimba observed on Friday.

She cautioned that a blanket ban covering both natural and industrial trans-fats could cause confusion, weaken efforts to tackle the most dangerous forms, and slow policy reforms underway in Uganda and the region.

“Industrially produced trans-fats are dangerous chemicals used largely in packaged foods to extend shelf life and in deep frying. They increase the risk of heart disease and premature death,” she added.

Sarah Nglombi, a senior nutritionist at the Ministry of Health, said the government is finalising a nutrient profile model to regulate foods exceeding safe trans-fat levels.

“The model will clearly identify harmful products, and while consumers may choose to consume them, they will be warned of the risks. We are consulting with stakeholders to ensure its effectiveness,” she explained, highlighting the role of labelling in protecting consumers.

“Consumers often rely on packaging logos rather than detailed nutritional information. This makes labelling critical in ensuring people are aware when products contain trans-fatty acids,” Nglombi added.

Dennis Male, a nutritionist at Makerere University, echoed calls for clear legislation targeting industrial trans-fats and urged manufacturers to adopt healthier alternatives.

“We urge policymakers to establish clear legislation and standards that either limit or eliminate trans-fats in food production…Protecting consumers from harmful trans-fats is an essential step in safeguarding public health and aligns with Uganda’s commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

Trans-fatty acids, commonly found in processed foods, fried snacks, and baked goods, contribute to cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes, and other non-communicable diseases.

WHO estimates trans-fat consumption causes around 278,000 deaths globally each year. In Uganda, cardiovascular diseases account for about 10% of all deaths, making them the leading cause of death from NCDs.