Experts warn of another Covid wave

Health workers attend to a Covid-19 patient in an ICU at Mulago National Referral Hospital early 2021. PHOTO/ PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

The government has reported 158 new Covid-19 cases between March 1 and March 10, which is 98 percent lower than 10,083 cases reported between January 1 and January 10 of this year.
The big decline comes more than two months after the economy was fully reopened amid threats from President Museveni on December 31, 2021, that some of the restrictions would be reinstated if Covid-19 patients overwhelmed health facilities. 
The decline in cases has also been reflected in hospitalisation and deaths which have significantly declined, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health.

