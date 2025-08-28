Experts warn of health risks from synthetic chemicals in crop production

Experts have warned that the growing use of synthetic chemicals and fertilizers in crop production in Uganda is silently polluting the environment and putting the lives of millions of consumers at risk of chronic illnesses.

According to Ms Nancy Mugimba, the National Coordinator of the Eastern and South Africa Small-scale Farmers Forum (ESAFF) Uganda, farmers should embrace agroecology farming, an alternative farming approach that uses organic fertilisers and pesticides, to ensure healthier food safety for the population.

"While farmers are targeting high yields and traders wanting products that last longer without going bad, they forget the negative impact these chemicals have on human health as well as the environment. No wonder diseases like cancer are on the rise unlike the past," Ms. Mugimba said.

She emphasised the increasing need for awareness among farmers, traders, and consumers to adopt the use of organic chemicals and fertilizers to improve crop yields.

"The most available alternatives are the things that are already in the community. For example, compost manure is the easiest way to have natural fertilizers. We have organic pesticides that are being made from different plants, local plants within the community," Ms. Mugimba said.

To promote agroecological practices and organic products, ESAFF Uganda and partners are championing the promotion of agroecological products and organic products as a more sustainable path for agriculture.

The organization is promoting the use of organic manure, compost, and bio-pesticides derived from local plants, as well as carrying out community outreaches in East African markets.

During the National Multi-Stakeholder Meeting on intra-East Africa Community Trade in Agroecological Produce in Bugiri district, Mr. Sunday Bob, Senior Agricultural Officer for Food at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), said that the government is laying a foundation for scaling agroecology farming practices.

"We have a national organic agriculture policy for 2019 which outlines the role of farmers, local government, and other actors. We also have a national agroecology strategy that is awaiting cabinet approval," Mr. Bob said.

However, certification of agroecological and organic products remains a major challenge to smallholder farmers. Mr David Erulu, Chairman of the Busia Cross-Border Traders Association, noted that traders in the markets don't have a lot of information about agroecological/organic products and they end up mixing up the conventional and organic produce.

He emphasised the need to equip traders with information about the proper handling of products as well as educating them on the importance of separating organic products from conventional ones.



