Experts weigh in on what causes sauna explosions

Kampala sauna lovers are once again gripped with fear after a sauna in Buziga exploded and scalded several people on Sunday night. This was the third known explosion in Kampala over the last 15 years. It is not yet clear what caused the explosion, but this should be cleared by a pending police report in a few days. But experts have sounded an alarm on how unsafe our saunas are and why. According to Mr Katambira Maruhe, a hotelier who owns and runs Kiho Gorilla Safari Lodge in Bwindi National Park, a sauna should typically be heated to between 40° to 45° Celsius.

This, he says, can only be achieved if the staff is well trained on how to release the valves the right way at the right time and have a thermometer in the right spot.

But he is quick to add that this only applies to professionally made saunas that align with international standards. Katambira says that locally made saunas are closed in nature, and the steam section is often a ticking bomb due to poor calculations in construction. He says that the most likely cause of explosions is the steam bath section because it builds up steam to be released slowly into the steam room. If there is overheating and the steam can not escape fast enough, it causes the tank to expand beyond its capacity and explode. “The construction of the sauna must factor in expansion due to heat. If it is not, chances are that it will explode at some point, and many saunas that are made in Katwe are a bit on that spectrum,” Katambira says.

He adds that, on top of training of staff, the age of the sauna can make or break it. He says that these metal fabricated tanks must be replaced after a few years (depending on the gauge) because they get weakened by heat over the years. “I have not seen the police report, but it is possible that the sauna was too old and the heating system had weakened over the years because of constant heat. But it could also be that the person who was heating it was new and untrained,” he says. Ntege Ssengendo, a sports doctor, says that most saunas in Uganda’s suburbs are substandard and not built or run according to standards. The construction is not to standard, the heat is not regulated properly, and many are run by untrained staff.

“Electrically heated saunas can regulate themselves using a thermostat, but wood-heated ones must be regulated manually. That poses a problem because there is no way to be sure if the heat is too much or not. In any case,many don’t even know how hot it should be,” Ntege says. “Some of the local saunas are constructed so poorly that the furnace heating the sauna may cause carbon monoxide poisoning to the users if the wall between the furnace and the heat room is breached,” he says. Experts say that people who own saunas and the staff who run them do not usually know any standards. They think their job is merely to keep feeding in the firewood, and in many cases, the hotter it is, the more impressed the customers are.

Other risks

Moses Muhumuza, a sports and orthopaedic doctor, warns that constant use of a sauna may be detrimental to male fertility because the gonads don’t like to be in too much heat. He warns that exposing them to the sauna, especially saunas that don’t keep the temperature around 40 to 45 degrees Celsius, may result in frying the swimmers and causing infertility. “While sauna use comes with many benefits like detoxification, pain reduction, weight loss, increased blood circulation, increased metabolism, skin rejuvenation, improved sleep, stress management, improved cardiovascular function, and so on, overuse can be detrimental to fertility in men. It must not be done too regularly by men who are still hoping to have children,” Muhumuza says.

Urinary tract infections (UTI)

Doctor Muhumuza adds that because the steam bath causes the whole body to be damp, several bodily fluids are bound to flow onto the surfaces where the users sit. He says that some of those fluids might be sexual in nature, and if a person sits where someone with a UTI has been, that person may contract the infection.

“The nature of the steam bath is that everyone is dripping wet, and sitting where a sick person has been sitting may result in contracting a UTI. You must ensure that your local sauna is very keen on cleanliness, or else you risk your health,” he says.

Respiratory diseases

Some people head to the sauna when they feel like they are coming down with something. This, the doctor says, can result in infecting other users.

Other than things like colds, flus, and coughs, more dangerous diseases can be contracted from the sauna because of how enclosed and crowded they are.

Muhumuza says that in worst-case scenarios, one might contract TB or pneumonia. But he is quick to add that the risk is higher when it comes to hygiene diseases.

Dehydration risk

Staying too long in the sauna may cause dehydration as a result of losing too much body fluids through sweat, according to Muhumuza. He advises that people with certain conditions, such as kidney disease, should be wary of the sauna as they are more prone to extreme dehydration. “Over dehydration may cause dizziness, collapse, nausea, or even headaches. Making sure not to stay too long in the heat is a good start to avoiding it,” he says. Nyege adds that spending too much time in the sauna, any sauna, whether a standard one or a substandard one, can be harmful to your health. Ntege advises that one should not exceed 20 minutes in the sauna without cooling off outside. Longer periods in the heat may result in dangerously low blood pressure.

Doctor Ntege adds that there is a risk of contracting skin diseases from the steam bath due to the fact that users are exposed to each other’s sweat.

“If possible, try to keep standing and don’t touch surfaces in the steam bath. You just never know who might have ringworms or worse,” he says.



