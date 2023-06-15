Expired courses: Universities dash to submit programmes for reassessment

With barely four months left to the November deadline, universities are rushing to submit their contentious programmes to the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) for reassessment.

Prof Eli Katunguka, the Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor said all the 74 programmes that were due for review, were last month submitted for the council to do the needful.

“The programmes that had been labelled expired were submitted to the council for review. We don’t have expired programmes. This word (expired) was changed to ‘due for review’. Once programmes are accredited by the council for the first time, they will be due for review not expired,” Prof Katunguka who doubles as the chairperson of NCHE said.

Prof. George Openjuru Ladaah, Gulu University Vice Chancellor said that by the time the scandal of expired programmes got exposed, all programmes at the university whose review was pending had already been submitted to NCHE for reassessment except one which has since been submitted to the council.

Prof Patrick Kyamanywa, the Vice Chancellor of Uganda Martyrs’ University, Nkozi, said that they will next week sit and analyze all programmes to establish those that are due for review.

“We had submitted several programmes but, given the opportunity, we shall review all those that are due to submit them at once since we expect a faster process from NCHE this time round,” he said.

Prof Celestino Obua, the Vice Chancellor of Mbarara University of Science and Technology said about 98 per cent of the programmes had been reviewed.

“We have always had them accredited and reassessed. Those that were erroneously listed as expired had already been submitted to the council. A few took long there (at NCHE) but we acknowledge the challenges they face,” he said.

Prof Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University said they don’t have any unaccredited programmes and that the newly introduced courses such as Engineering, Pharmacy and Law were submitted a long time ago to the council and the administration was still waiting for NCHE to come and inspect the facility.

He stressed the need for government to enhance the capacity of NCHE to enable it to expedite the process of accreditation and reassessment of programmes.

Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, the Vice Chancellor of Makerere University said they were working around the clock to ensure that they beat the set deadline.

“Kindly note that the NCHE gave November as the deadline to submit programmes for review. Note that they are not expired, that was corrected,” he said.

Prof Jasper Ogwal Okeng, the Vice Chancellor of Lira University revealed that management held a meeting on Tuesday to agree on how the few programmes that had not yet submitted for accreditation can be taken care of.

When asked about the response from universities, Prof Okwakol said she would share such information after the deadline has elapsed.