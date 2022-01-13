Expired herbicides cost farmer 500 acres of rice

A farmer in Nwoya District lost 500 acres of rice due to alleged use of expired herbicides.

It is alleged that in September last year, Dr Henry Dabanja purchased 10 boxes and 80 litres of herbicides worth more than Shs4.5 million from Syova Seeds Uganda Limited.

The herbicides were to control weeds on his rice farm in Nwoya District where he invested more than Shs1.3 billion.

However, the herbicides were ineffective which resulted in the loss of his crops.

Dr Dabanja has since sued Syova Seeds at the High Court in Kampala, seeking to recover more than Shs2b in compensation for the loss they allegedly caused him. The case was filed yesterday.

He also sued the Attorney General, seeking the court’s declaration that the Commissioner Crop Inspection and certification in the Agriculture ministry, illegally and in non-compliance with the law, extended the expiry dates of the herbicide Trash 56-EC.

Dr Dabanja states that on August 10, 2020, he leased 1,000 acres of land at Dog Acwa, Bar Jeere Parish, Lungulu Sub County, Nwoya District for rice farming to which he negotiated and secured financing from the Masindi Farmers’ Association.

As part of the arrangement, he expressly agreed to grow rice and sell the same to the farmers’ association.

According to the court documents, Dr Dabanja cleared and planted rice on the 500 acres of land and that upon maturity, he had projected to harvest rice worth more than Shs1.3b with ready market from the farmers’ association.

“On September 14, 2021, the plaintiff (Dr Dabanja) bought 10 boxes each containing 10 bottles of one liter(100 liters) of trash 56-EC from the defendant company’s branch (Syova seeds) at Kawempe worth Shs2.5m,” the court documents read in part.

It further claimed that on September 30, Dr Dabanja bought another 80 liters of the same herbicide from the Syova Seeds branch at container village worth Shs2m, which he applied on the rice for the second time but it was never effective which raised suspicion.

He said his farm workers scrutinised the bottles of the herbicide and discovered that the expiry date of February 7, 2021 was covered, concealed and replaced with another expiry date of December 31, 2021which the company allegedly knew about.

Court documents further state that farm workers and Dr Dabanja purchased another herbicide from a different company which they sprayed on the same weed and indeed it was effective although the weeds had already outgrown the crops and made a financial loss.