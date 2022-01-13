Prime

Expired herbicides cost farmer 500 acres of rice

A farmer sprays his crops. A farmer in Nwoya District lost 500 acres of rice due to alleged use of expired herbicides.  PHOto/file

By  Juliet Kigongo

It is alleged that in September last year, Dr Henry Dabanja purchased 10 boxes and 80 litres of herbicides worth more than Shs4.5 million from Syova Seeds Uganda Limited.
The herbicides were to control weeds on his rice farm in Nwoya District where he invested more than Shs1.3 billion.

