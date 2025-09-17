Expired IDs leave Ugandans stranded at Rwanda border

Some Ugandans living along the border with Rwanda have resorted to using illegal entry points into the neighbouring country, citing the high cost of temporary travel permits.

To cross officially, travellers are required to pay Shs10,000 for a temporary travel permit and Shs5,000 for passport-size photographs. Many say this is too expensive, especially for locals who seek to visit relatives or attend social functions across the border. Ugandans with expired national identity cards are also barred from crossing, forcing some to sneak into Rwanda through porous routes—at great personal risk.

The problem stems from the expiry of most national identity cards. In May, the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) launched a mass enrolment and renewal exercise expected to last 10 months. While this is ongoing, many citizens remain without valid IDs, leaving them stuck at borders.

Local leaders in Kabale and Kisoro districts have urged government to intervene. They want Ugandan authorities to negotiate with Rwanda to temporarily accept expired IDs since they still carry personal information.

Mr Franko Korinako, the chairperson of the Katuna Traders’ Association, said the costs have cut off many locals from essential cross-border interaction.

“The government of Uganda should meet the cost of temporary travel permits for its citizens,” he said. “It is the government’s fault that national IDs were not renewed in time. Under good neighbourliness, our authorities should engage Rwanda to allow a grace period,” he added. Mr Korinako explained that some residents now opt for illegal routes to avoid paying Shs15,000 in fees.

Issue

The LC3 chairperson for Cyanika Town Council in Kisoro District, Mr Erasmus Sanyu, warned that the practice is undermining cross-border trade. “The border is our economic hub, but these fees are pushing people to risky paths and killing trade. Goods smuggled through illegal points also deny revenue to government,” he said.

The Kisoro District chairperson, Mr Abel Bizimana, described the charges as discriminatory. “Since Bunagana border post was closed due to conflict in DR Congo, Cyanika is the only active crossing. Demanding costly temporary documents from travellers whose IDs have expired is unfair. Government should shoulder the cost,” he argued. At Katuna, local leaders echoed the call. LC3 chairperson, Mr Elvis Byonanebye, and LC1 chairperson, Ms Jeninah Busingye, asked the government to fast-track the renewal exercise.

“Cross-border movement should not be hindered by delays in issuing IDs,” Ms Busingye said. NIRA officials say progress is being made. Mr Billy Basulwa, registrar for Greater Kabale, confirmed that renewed IDs for those processed earlier are ready for collection.

“Those handled later should be patient,” he said.

Immigration officials defended the fees. Mr Soter Kabyogamu, a senior officer at Katuna border, said the Shs10,000 charge is standard. Applicants must also provide two passport photos and an LC1 recommendation. “We have displayed contact numbers to guide travellers with complaints,” he said.



