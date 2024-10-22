Explained: Young people prone to death by suicide

The National Population and Housing Census 2024 report shows that Uganda has recorded 272,271 suicidal thoughts and attempts in the last 10 years, with children of 10 to 14 years registering the highest number of cases at 39,656.

These are followed by those aged 15 to 19 registering 36,615 cases, and those aged 20 to 24 coming third with 34,697 cases, with the elderly aged 84 and above recording the least number of cases at 6,191.

Buganda sub-region had the most cases of suicidal thoughts, plans, and attempts at 48,948, followed by Bunyoro with 39,390 cases, and Busoga with 38,554 cases.

Kigezi sub-region had the lowest number of suicidal thoughts, plans, and attempts, with 6,917 cases, followed by Acholi at 9,796 cases, and Karamoja at 8,414 cases.

The report, released two weeks ago, also indicates that the females had the highest number of suicidal thoughts and attempts, with 150,921 cases, while the males registered 121,350 cases.

Experts weigh in

Mr Ali Male, a counselling psychologist at AZ Professional Counselling and Support Centre, said children aged 10 to 17 years are more likely to have suicidal thoughts because of their emotional vulnerability.

“In the areas of self-regulation, self-control, and self-awareness, their abilities tend to be low, while their emotional world is larger than their mental world during these stages. In other words, mood swings and anger often drive these cases due to a lack of emotional regulation and control," Mr Male said.

He said suicide attempts in young people are often a communication seeking attention and a quest for love, especially from family. Mr Male said many of them feel unloved and may contemplate suicide.

“Most of the young people prefer to resolve issues by suicide, especially when they are in acute anger,” he said.

The availability of technology, he said, also contributes to the widespread suicidal thoughts among young people.

“They see others committing suicide; and this reinforces the idea that this is a method they, too, can use to resolve their issues," he added.

The 2024 Census report also shows that rural areas recorded the highest number of suicide cases, with 184,567, while the urban centres recorded 87,704 cases.

MUST READ: Why suicide cases were on the rise among learners

Mr Male challenged the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) to explore more data because people in the rural areas seem to be more frustrated.

“When you look at the upcountry areas, the levels of frustration and violence are much higher than what you see in the central region. Ubos needs to explore more statistics because people in rural areas seem to be more frustrated, often growing up in poverty," he said.

But Ms Joy Nkesa, a public health consultant with Shevonne Therapy, holds a different opinion. She says urbanisation and economic pressure in urban areas cause stress levels to shoot up.

“Buganda, especially in Kampala and its surrounding areas, are highly urbanised with larger population densities compared to regions such as Kigezi and Karamoja, contributing to increased mental health struggles. The rapid pace of urbanisation often leads to higher stress levels, social isolation, and competition for resources," Ms Nkesa said.

She also said urban areas have better health facilities which may result in more recorded cases compared to the rural areas.

"Buganda, being more developed and urbanised, has better access to healthcare facilities and reporting mechanisms. This may result in more recorded cases compared to Kigezi and Karamoja, where underreporting is common due to limited healthcare infrastructure," she explained.

ALSO READ: Mental wellness can reduce suicide tendencies

Ms Nkesa has urged the government to increase access to mental healthcare by investing in more community-based mental health centres, training healthcare workers in both rural and urban areas, and integrating mental health services into primary healthcare.

She also cited the rise of social media as a contributor to the rise of suicidal cases among children.

Ms Nkesa said: “Socialmedia has increased exposure to cyberbullying, unrealistic standards of success, and peer pressure. Young people often feel disconnected or inadequate when comparing themselves to others online, leading to mental distress.”

She said: “In Uganda, high rates of unemployment, underemployment, and economic instability also contribute to feelings of hopelessness and suicidal ideation."

She explained that cultural and family pressures to succeed academically, secure employment, or meet certain expectations could overwhelm young people, leading to emotional distress.

Failure to meet these expectations, she added, often results in thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

The census report also reveals that about 14 million Ugandans have mental health conditions. Of these, probable bipolar affective disorder accounted for 13 percent, followed by probable depressive disorder at 8 percent, while the least prevalent condition was psychological distress, at 1 percent.

The report says probable anxiety disorder refers to feelings of worry and nervousness, while probable psychosis is when someone loses interest in pleasurable activities.