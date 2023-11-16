Explainer: Taxation dynamics in the legal fraternity

In the Monitor story: URA now goes after law firms over taxes, on Monday, October 23, 2023, it was said that the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is not convinced that lawyers are law-abiding citizens - at least as far as tax payment is concerned. One wonders, do lawyers pay tax? If they do, is their assessment different from other professions?

A conversation with Ms Anna Kakuba, a Tax Manager at BDO East Africa helped to put a few things into perspective.

Taxation

If lawyers are employees, their tax obligations are simplified as their employers will be required to withhold Pay As You Earn (PAYE) just like any other employee of any other company and the individual tax rates will be applied. The employer will also be required to remit this PAYE to URA.

Most law firms in Uganda are registered as partnerships. The partnership agreement will speak to the allocation of profits and losses of the partnership. For example, if four partners have an equal share in a partnership, each will take on 25 per cent of the partnership’s profits or losses. This also applies to the income tax where the tax to be assessed to each partner is aligned with their partnership share.

Income Tax

“A partnership is required to file income tax returns however the obligation to pay the resultant tax is on the individual partners,” Ms Kakuba says.

These partners file their individual returns indicating their share of the partnership income, subject to tax and income from sources other than the partnership.

Given that lawyers provide professional services, their clients are required to withhold a tax of six per cent on payments to the partnership and remit this tax to URA, except where the firm is granted an exemption from this withholding tax. That is regardless of whether the client is designated to withhold tax as per the Income Tax Act or not. The partnership can only access this credit if the client filed a withholding tax return and indicated the partnership’s Tax Identification Number (TIN) as well as the payment from which the tax was withheld.

This tax can be used to offset the income tax payable by the partners.

She adds that the share of the withholding tax credit to be utilised by the partners is also aligned with their percentage interest in the partnership.

Services

Legal services are not exempted from Value Added Tax (VAT). Therefore, if the lawyers providing legal services meet the annual threshold of Shs150m or Shs37.5m quarterly, they must register for VAT.

“The annual or quarterly threshold is on the sales without taking into account any expenses incurred. As a VAT registered taxpayer, you are required to charge VAT on your invoices and you are also allowed to claim the VAT incurred on business expenses except for some such as VAT incurred on entertainment, repairs and maintenance of cars and other exceptions, ” she says.

Professional services taxing dynamics

While a lawyer and a dentist both offer professional services, the differences in operating dynamics affect how taxation is implemented. For instance, while lawyers form partnerships, a dentist or an engineer may choose to form a limited liability company.

A company will be required to file its income tax returns and pay the tax whereas a partnership will be required to file the return but the obligation to pay tax will lie with the individual partners.

In a company, the directors are charged with running the company and maximizing profits of the company. As the company, files and pays corporation tax, the directors are also required to file their individual tax returns. The company is also required to apply PAYE to payments made to the directors

“If one is a director, under the Income Tax Act, then he/she is considered an employee and hence any directorship payments made to that person are subject to PAYE and the bands applied to individuals also apply where anything below Shs235,000 is exempt from PAYE. This exemption only applies to the primary source of the director’s income. If their only income source is a salary, the tax liability arrived at in the individual tax return on the yearly income will be offset by the PAYE tax credit certificates generated that indicate all the tax withheld by the company from the salary paid,” she says.

However, if there are other income sources, such as different companies paying the same director for their directorship, then the director will be required to declare which source is the primary employer. Ms Kakuba says this primary employer will be the only entity allowed to apply the threshold of Shs235,000 which is exempt from PAYE. “The other entities would be required to apply a flat 30 per cent or 40 per cent tax rate depending on the income of the director,” she says.