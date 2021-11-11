Explosive kills scrap dealer in Nakaseke

A scrap dealer at Kapeeka Town in Nakaseke District has died from injuries sustained after a device believed to be part of unexploded military ordnance exploded at a scrap store Thursday morning.

Authorities say the deceased identified as Alfred Mandela unknowingly hit an unexploded Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) mistaken for metallic scrap at his scrap store in Kapeeka Town.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost a young man while four others are nursing injuries. As a war veteran, the military ordinance could easily be identified as rocket propelled grenade (RPG) but the scrap dealers are simply mad at anything that is metallic. We are waiting for the ballistic experts,” Mr Moses Ssenfuma, the Kapeeka LC3 Chairperson told Daily Monitor in a brief interview.

Savana Region police spokesperson Mr Isah Semwogere confirmed the death of the teenager.

“I am yet to get the full details about the incident. It is unfortunate news for the people of Kapeeka and Ugandans. The other injured persons are at Nakaseke Hospital,” he said.

This is the third explosive recorded by security and police including the November 10 incident where a suspected explosive landed at a maize garden in Nvunanwa village, Ssegalye parish in Semuto Subcounty, Nakaseke District. Ballistic experts and the police rushed to the scene.

“We contacted a team of experts from the Peace Support Operations Centre to help identify the alleged explosive and manage the area for further investigation. It is alleged that a 12-year old identified as Denis Katamba saw a balloon-like device in the air that later landed at the garden. The good news is that no injury was registered,” he said.

On October 29, a bomb believed to be one of the unexploded ordinance abandoned years back during the early 1980 liberation war struggle killed three children at Ssegalye Village in Semuto Sub-county.

The explosive claimed the lives of Pius Kiwuwa, Shield Odongo and Michael Kiyingi all from the same family.