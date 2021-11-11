Prime

Explosive kills scrap dealer in Nakaseke

One of the victims, Alfred Mandela is pictured being evacuated to hospital where he's currently nursing injuries.

By  Dan Wandera

  • Savana Region police spokesperson Mr Isah Semwogere confirmed the death of the teenager.

A scrap dealer at Kapeeka Town in Nakaseke District has died from injuries sustained after a device believed to be part of unexploded military ordnance exploded at a scrap store Thursday morning.

