Extend innovation innitiative to primary schools, Minister tells bank

The Minister of State for Primary Education, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, has asked Stanbic Bank to extend its program of national schools championship to primary schools.

The National Schools Championship is Stanbic Bank's flagship education development initiative aimed at broadening participants' abilities in applying business principles to develop start-ups that can earn them a future income and become all-round citizens.

“This is a good innovation. People have to be creative but I would ask them to extend it to primary schools. It may not be all the schools but they can start with a few because this will help prepare them for secondary school curriculum,” she said.

Dr Kaducu said this on Tuesday during the Annual General Meeting for District Education Officers across Uganda at Arua district headquarters.

She continued: “We call upon all our partners to bring on board what can improve the quality of learning, teaching and education services to our people. The ultimate goal is to improve the quality of our education.”

Ms Diana Ondoga, the Manager of Corporate Social Investment at Stanbic Bank Uganda said this year’s championship under the theme ‘empowering job creators of tomorrow for innovation’, compliments the work of the new curriculum for secondary schools.