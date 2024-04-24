Extinction of indigenous trees leaves flood-prone areas venerable, environmentalists say

The extinction of indigenous trees, cleared for charcoal burning, brick-laying and sand mining has left flood-prone areas vulnerable to devastating effects whenever it rains, environmentalists have said.

On Thursday morning, two school-going children died while 28 other residents sustained injuries after a heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds ravaged six villages of Kituntu Sub County in Mpigi District.

In an interview with this publication, Mr Tony Mwedyeki, a Natural Resources Officer, stated that they are collaborating with various partners through the National Forestry Authority (NFA) and civil society organisations to procure more tree seedlings to distribute them among the community members.

“People have cut down indigenous trees for charcoal and timber and replaced them with exotic trees like pine and others which lack the capacity to withstand storms and heavy rain,” Mr Mwedyeki said.

According to statistics from NFA, Uganda loses 90,000 hectares of forest cover annually due to activities such as cultivation, deforestation for timber and bush clearing.

“We have planted about 20,000 trees since we started in 2020 up to date, and we are still progressing. Last year, we planted 5,000 trees, and previously, we also received trees from Makerere University to restore our environment,” Mr Mwedyeki added.

According to section 4(3) of the National Environment Act 2019, the government shall apply precautionary and restrictive measures in all activities that can lead to the extinction of species, the destruction of ecosystems, or the permanent alteration of natural cycles.

Section 23(2) provides that urban and district councils may, in consultation with the Authority, enact ordinances and bylaws to regulate various aspects of the environment and natural resources within their jurisdiction.

Ms Maria Auma, an Environmental Scientist, stated that; “Indigenous species are excellent carbon sequencers and absorb excess carbon dioxide emitted daily. They use their hard wood and bark to store the extra carbon.”