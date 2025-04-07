Extortion at Bududa hospital pushes patients to the brink

Ms Gidah Namwano, 24, arrived at Bududa General Hospital for surgery, already anxious about the procedure. Little did she know her ordeal would extend beyond just health concerns. “I was told I needed to pay Shs100,000 before they could operate on me. I was shocked,” Ms Namwano recalled. Unable to meet the demand, she reported the incident to the police through a whistleblower.

“I came to the hospital trusting that it’s a government facility offering free services, but I felt trapped when they asked for money,” she told detectives at Bududa Central Police Station on Wednesday. She is not alone. Multiple patients at the hospital have come forward with similar complaints, alleging that hospital staff are demanding bribes for services that should be provided for free.

These extortion allegations have sparked outrage among residents and leaders, who condemn the illegal practice and its devastating impact on patients. Mr Joseph Kigai, a resident who recently underwent surgery at the hospital, shared his experience.

“I was asked for money multiple times. The staff said the hospital was underfunded, so they needed extra cash,” he said. “I had no choice but to comply because they told me my surgery wouldn’t happen unless I paid.”

The Monitor learned that the health workers at Bududa General Hospital and other lower health facilities in the district have faced allegations of extortion, drug theft, and negligence.

Bribe amount

Hospital staff are reportedly requesting bribes ranging from Shs50,000 to Shs150,000 from patients. Last week, police arrested a doctor at the hospital, and nurse at a nearby drug shop, on allegations of extortion. Elgon Regional Police spokesperson Rogers Taitika confirmed the arrests, saying a whistleblower alerted the police that a doctor was demanding Shs100,000 to treat a patient in the hospital’s maternity ward. The money was recovered and photocopied in Shs50,000 notes.

Mr Taitika explained that when detectives attempted to carry out the operation, the doctor allegedly collaborated with the nurse to deliver drugs worth Shs93,000 in a black bag, claiming there were no drugs at the hospital. The hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Sylvia Ntegeka, confirmed that their doctor is under investigation but emphasised that isolated incidents should not tarnish the entire institution. “We’ve made it clear that services here are free of charge. But, as with any system, there may be a few rotten individuals,” she said, urging police to conduct a thorough investigation.

Pledge

The Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Martin Kiplangat, assured the public that strict disciplinary action would be taken against those involved.

“We will not condone such behaviour. If the doctor is charged, she will face disciplinary action. Even the lab assistant arrested for stealing medicine will be held accountable,” Mr Kiplangat said. Bududa District chairman Milton Kamoti echoed concerns about the habit of extortion. “I cannot deny that this happens; I know one of our medical officers was arrested for demanding money from a patient,” he said.