Face to face with Pope Francis

‘‘My first encounter with His Holiness Pope Francis was in 2015, during his historic visit to Uganda. At the time, I was a photojournalist with the Daily Monitor. When I set my eyes on him at Namugongo, I was overwhelmed. A cold sensation surged through my body. That moment marked a turning point in my life, both professionally and spiritually.

Years later, in 2022, I had the rare and humbling opportunity to meet the Pope again with a group of Catholic legislators from across Africa. I am not a legislator, but by luck, I was sneaked in, and this time in the heart of the Vatican. As I waited my turn, I watched others whisper their prayer intentions to the Holy Father. When my moment came, my palms were sweaty.

I stepped forward, reached out, and shook his hand. He spoke to me gently in Latin. I was lost for words. I simply smiled, nodded, and moved aside. To be honest, I did not make a prayer request. After the encounter, I knelt quietly and made a heartfelt prayer.

In 2023, I was once again honoured to return to the Vatican, this time accompanying the Speaker of Parliament, the Rt Hon Anita Among, for a private audience. Unlike the first two times, I didn’t freeze.

I felt calm and composed. I knelt before the Pope, but as I did, I felt his gentle grip lifting me. His aides softly urged me to stand. I stood, looked into his eyes, made my prayer request, and as I walked away, I said: “God bless you, Father.”

I left with a full heart and a joyful spirit. My most recent encounter with the Holy Father was in August 2024. The Pope had graciously invited the Speaker to bring her newly-born twins for his blessing. This time, it felt as though he recognised me—I dared to believe he remembered my face. I didn’t kneel. I walked up to him, kissed his hand, closed my eyes, and made my prayer request in silence. It was a deeply personal and moving moment.

Each visit to the Vatican left me with more than memories. The Pope would always bless me with a rosary and a small gift. I also carried with me packs of rosaries for him to bless, which I would later share with friends and family back home.

The Speaker, again, was scheduled to meet the Holy Father this August. However, like billions of faithful around the world, I am deeply touched by his passing. These encounters with the Holy Father have become treasured milestones in my spiritual journey, each one deepening my faith and renewing my sense of purpose as a devout Catholic.’’

A memory etched in my heart

“They say good things come to those who wait, and for me, that moment came wrapped in white robes and humility when I was assigned to cover Pope Francis’ historic two-day visit to Uganda from November 27 to 29, 2015. As a staunch Catholic, it was more than a journalistic duty — it was a dream fulfilled, a divine appointment I had long prayed for.

I had previously made a pilgrimage to Munyonyo Catholic Martyrs Shrine, which the now-departed Pontiff had officially launched, though I only managed a distant glimpse of him. So when I received accreditation from the Uganda Media Centre to cover the papal events for a now-defunct publication, I treated it like sacred ground.

I arrived early, eager not to miss the media shuttle to Namugongo. Cleared through stringent security checks, I found my place on the media tribune near the choir, surrounded by animated and spiritually charged faithful. The atmosphere was electric.

When the Holy Father waved from his iconic Popemobile during the round tour around the lake-resevoir, I cheered until I nearly lost my voice — an overwhelming moment of joy that defies description. ‘But the memory that still replays in my mind with startling clarity isn’t just the Pope’s gentle smile.

It’s the thunderous roar that erupted when President Museveni and his long-term rival, Dr (rtd) Col Kizza Besigye shook hands at the event. Ironically, the Pope returns to the House of his Father when Besigye is in jail.’’