Facebook scammer, 18, arrested for raping midwife seeking employment

The police in Kampala Metropolitan area (KMP) have arrested a Facebook scammer for raping a midwife who was seeking employment in his medical facility.

The 18-year-old suspect is a male resident of Katosi Village in Mukono District who was posing as a medical doctor with employment opportunities.

Addressing journalists in Kampala on Monday, the police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said the suspect created a fake identity on Facebook, a social media platform which he would use to lure his unsuspecting victims. The suspect’s username was Dr Ronnie and claimed to own Medical Scrub Uganda, a facility police say is fake.

Mr Enanga said the suspect was offering medical jobs through interviewing applicants online and would then rape females when they turned up to sign contracts for fake jobs.

“Eventually, the suspect would lure female victims. Those were his targets on Facebook. He would briefly interview them online and then schedule a meeting to discuss the terms and conditions,”Mr. Enanga said.

Adding “ The suspect was doing this basically in Kayunga and Mukono areas where he would then cause for transportation of the victim to an isolated and busy place where he would drag them to the bush and then sexually assault them”.

Mr Enanga said police started tracking him after an incident on March 21 when he interviewed a 21-year-old midwife from Kiraka, a Kampala suburb, and then invited her to Ntunda Village in Mukono.

The suspect, according to police, thereafter raped the midwife when she arrived in Mukono.

“After our crime intelligence and flying squad units tracking down this suspect, he was arrested and we established he did not have a fixed place of operation. He was sleeping in cheap lodges in Kayunga and Mukono,” Mr Enanga said.

As police continues with the investigations, Mr Enanga cautioned young girls to trade carefully on social media because of fraudsters.