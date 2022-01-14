Faces show Covid effect in Ugandan mask exhibition

Tweyagala feka, by Xenson. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • The lyrics of Xenson’s new song Bugulumu are also on display. The inspirational song seeks to provide comfort and hope in traumatic and depressing times.

“Bakawonawo and Remnannt is a story of we who survived the pandemic and the tales we have to share,” Xenson says. “The exhibition brings the audience to reflect about Covid-19 and its impact, and expresses the tough times the opposition, especially the youth, faced during the 2020/2021 elections.".

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.