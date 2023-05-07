Factory worker falls off ladder, dies

A 45-year-old Simba Cement factory worker reportedly died after falling down from the ladder while repairing a Clinker Transporter Conveyor belt inside the factory in Mukujju Sub-County, Tororo District.

Paul Ezale, a resident of Simba Cement factory staff quarters was working as a mechanical fitter at the factory. He reportedly fell off a ladder and injured his head.

Bukedi South regional police Spokesperson Moses Mugwe confirmed the incident on Sunday, saying investigations are ongoing.

According to Mr Mugwe, the deceased and his co-workers were deployed to repair a Clinker Transporter Conveyor belt.

“The deceased climbed up on the Counter Weights of about 16 meters high. He slid off the ladder and fell down. He was immediately rushed to Doctor Plus Hospital in Tororo town for treatment where he was referred to Mbale Cure Hospital for specialised treatment,” Mr Mugwe said.

He said the scene of crime was visited and documented by Scene of Crime officers and a team of detectives obtained statements from relevant witnesses to help the investigations.

Mr Mugwe said a case of negligent act causing death was registered at Tororo Central Police Station.

According to police findings the deceased had worked in the factory for about two months.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Raval Heet, Simba Cement Tororo Plant Manager were futile.

“I don’t have a comment,” he said before hanging up the phone.

The body was conveyed to the mortuary pending post-mortem as investigation continues.