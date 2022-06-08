Failure to enforce the law to blame for environmental degradation – MPs  

Weak law enforcement has been identified as a key factor contributing to the ongoing environmental degradation in Uganda, according to the Members of Parliament.

The legislators say failure to fully implement laws by responsible bodies has curtailed efforts in mitigating climate change despite the prolific presence of environmental laws in the country.

Ms Molly Musiime Asiimwe, the Rwampara District Woman MP, said that National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) has failed on the mandate of enforcing the law and protecting the environment that is under pressure from the population.

"They don't have actions on their part. There is a lot of abuse really. It is clear that they are not doing their part because they are in charge of the environment. Corruption has eaten our society. People get licenses to construct in wetlands and the public is not happy," she said.

"I think that they need to wake up before the environment wakes up to react and it has been reacting. So, we don't need to wait for the environment to react,” she added

According to Mr Emely Kugonza, the Member of Parliament representing Buyanga County in Kibaale District, who is also the Vice Chairperson of the environment and natural resources committee of Parliament, Uganda has adequate laws to address environmental concerns but also at the same time facing implementation challenges.

"This country has adequate laws to protect the environment and address any shortcomings. Even in districts, there are environment officers, wetland officers, and water officers. But when it comes to implementation, there are challenges," he noted.

The NEMA Corporate Communications Manager, Ms Naomi Karekaho in defense told this reporter that the Authority is not reluctant in the environmental protection aspect.