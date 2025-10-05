Faith can bring change, priest tells congregation

While the country is faced with increasing political and social justices, Rev. Fr. John Baptist Tumusiime from the Sacred Heart Ntungamo Town Parish, has emphasised the importance of faith in bringing about justice and freedom in the country.

In a sermon during Sunday mass, Fr. Tumusiime noted that the country is facing numerous challenges, including political and social injustices, corruption, and economic woes.

Citing the example of the prophet Habakkuk, who cried out to God in the face of injustice and was heard, Fr. Tumusiime said, "When Habakkuk saw the increased injustice in his land at the time, he cried to God, quarreled with him, and asked him why all that injustice was happening to him and his land. God heard him, and he responded, telling him to write his visions so that they would not be forgotten."

The priest also highlighted the unequal treatment of some presidential candidates by security agencies.

"Those who watch TV, you saw the other day one candidate wanted to pass through Jinja town, he was diverted to pass through the bush where there are no people, to address people where the security thinks there are no people," he said. "The other time Bobi Wine came here in Ntungamo, he was taken to the market where rock salt is sold to address people there, it's away from town, that is inequality."

Fr. Tumusiime urged believers to increase their faith and pray for change. "With faith, all can be achieved in life," he said, quoting Jesus' promise to his disciples in Luke 17. "There is nothing that can't be achieved with faith, which is what Jesus meant when he told disciples that they can even command a mountain to move. Those who think they are oppressed, let them increase their faith and what they pray for will be granted."

The priest also called on the government to end the industrial action by teachers, allowing children to return to school. "Let the children go back to school," he urged.

Additionally, he urged the Catholic community to pray for the Church of Uganda following the controversial appointment of the Female Archbishop of Canterbury. "We all must join in prayer for the Church of Uganda, the Banyankole believe you can't hide a stick that was used to beat your co-wife. We must pray that we don't have similar challenges," he said.

Fr. Tumusiime's sermon comes at a time when several politicians have argued that church leaders should speak out against oppression, arguing that their silence has emboldened the government to continue suppressing dissenting voices.



