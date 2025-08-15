Faith leaders, Ubos partner to provide quality data

Faith-based institutions under the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) are set to establish a statistics centre and have called on the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) to provide technical and material support to ensure the programme succeeds. During a meeting held at the Statistics House in Kampala on August 14, the team led by Metropolitan Jerenymous Muzeeyi, the archbishop of Uganda Orthodox Church and co-president of the Council of Presidents, and Bishop Anthony Zziwa, the chairperson of Uganda Episcopal Conference and the Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, agreed to work together with the Ubos to advance the quality and integrity of data and statistics in the country.

Metropolitan Muzeeyi said faith-based institutions provide a lot of services, especially in social services, including education from primary up to university level, health services, care for vulnerable people and complement government efforts in ensuring Ugandans have access to basic services.

“The structures above directly engage and implement programmes that enhance the social and economic development of our country and contribute directly to the following sectors: health, education, agriculture, tourism, technologies, climate change, livelihoods, peace, art and craft, music, and support women and youth,” he said.

Archbishop Muzeeyi said without quality data, it would be difficult for the religious institutions to provide such services and, therefore, there is a need to empower the institutions with quality and authentic data.

“This [statistics centre] will result in evidence-based policy and advocacy, interfaith coordination, a result-based agenda, and appropriate accountability to both the people who serve our partners and the Uganda,” he said.

Establishment

Muzeeyi said the ever-increasing demand for comprehensive, accurate, reliable, and timely statistics due to the changing data and statistics ecosystems has created an urgent need for the unit. “Our humble request to Ubos is that as Council Presidents, on behalf of the IRCU and faith communities, we humbly request Ubos to support IRCU with 5,000 data tablets that will be stationed at secretariat, 136 district interface networks, and religious persons to support the provision of real-time data to all stakeholders,” he said. Dr Chris Mukiza, the executive director of Ubos, said the entity is ready to work with the faith leaders to provide quality data to Ugandans. He commended the religious leaders for providing social services to people and said all their efforts would be supported.

“I am happy that you are also interested in having a robust statistical system that captures accurate data and is timely to be used for planning and decision making. That is a very important statement that you have made. And as I told you, I have a whole directorate that is responsible for coordinating and supporting the national statistical system,” he said.

He, however, said that while Ubos will give the tablets to the council, he cannot be sure of whether they will provide all the 5,000 requested or fewer will be given, depending on what is available in their stores.

Purpose

IRCU wants to build the capacity of all its staff on data collection, management, and utilisation, and jointly plan, design, and conduct evidence-based research activities on specific socio-economic surveys in Uganda.