Fake diplomatic passport holders risk arrest, police warns

Police have warned that any Ugandan found in possession of a fake diplomatic passport will face arrest at border points or at the airport.

Recent reports in the Ugandan media have highlighted government's ongoing investigation into the issuance of allegedly fake diplomatic passports to ordinary citizens.

"If someone presents a passport at the airport, border points, or any location where it's not required, and it's detected as fake, the airport police—who work closely with immigration authorities—will handle it," police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma told Monitor.

He added: "Once the relevant authority identifies the passport as inauthentic or fake, they hand it over to us, and we begin investigations. We cannot pursue every person who shows off a passport."

The remarks follow an incident in which Rugiirwa Katatumba, a son to former honorary consul of Pakistan (late) Boney Mwebesa Katatumba, sparked public condemnation after appearing on social media with a diplomatic passport.

Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson Simon Mundeyi revealed that no diplomatic passport had ever been issued to Rugiirwa, per an investigation.

"People may want to show off on social media with red passports. The passport Rugiirwa displayed might have come from Nasser Road or could belong to a parent," Mundeyi said.

He further explained: "He did not open the passport for inspection. Diplomatic passports are only issued to individuals of high standing in society or those holding significant public office."

Police maintain that if Rugiirwa is found presenting a fake diplomatic passport in official situations, he will be arrested and charged.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has repeatedly denied allegations of issuing diplomatic passports to ordinary citizens.

Last year, the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) canceled over 288 diplomatic passport applications due to applicants failing to meet the eligibility criteria.