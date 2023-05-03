Fake nurse sent for DNA test after allegedly stealing baby

Last month, a case of theft of a newborn baby was reported at Bundibugyo Police Central Station. The baby went missing in the maternity ward from her mother, Ms Daphne Kabugho, 24, who delivered at the health facility.

The suspected fake nurse who was arrested last month for stealing the newborn baby from her mother at Bundibugyo Hospital has been sent for a DNA test in Fort Portal.

Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital tested the suspect and mother for DNA on Monday, according to security operatives and health authorities in the district.

The Bundibugyo District Police Commander, Mr Aggrey Okumu, said they decided to have both the suspect and the mother of the child undergo a DNA test to ascertain the real mother of the child.

The Bundibugyo District CID officer, Mr Ainebye Polyne, in his Monday report, said the suspect was arrested from Kanyamwirima Village in Bundibugyo District after gathering intelligence information.

To arrest the suspect, security operatives were helped by CCTV footage recorded at the health facility on the fateful day. The footage caught the suspect disappearing with a baby.

The Rwenzori West Police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, said after obtaining CCTV footage, they started investigations. They went to one of the lodges in Mbumbai Cell in Bundibugyo where the suspect had rented a room.

“We discovered a towel the baby was wrapped in and the clinical coat she used," he said.

Mr Twesige added that when they interrogated the suspect, she confessed to stealing the baby boy from Bundibugyo Hospital.

Ms Daphne Kabugho, the mother of the child, said on that day the suspect approached her as she was lying on her bed and asked to have her baby taken for immunisation.

"This is the real person that took my baby, she doesn't even feel ashamed. I recognise my baby," Ms Kabugho said.

Mr Geoffrey Kule, Kabugho's husband, said they had already hired lawyers to handle the case.

"I am grateful to God and the police for seeing my child alive. This is my first child, and I pray that justice will prevail," Kule said.