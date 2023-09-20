Fake sign language interpreters infiltrating media, experts say

The National Association for the Deaf has said there is an influx of fake sign language interpreters in the communication sector.



Mr Robert Nkwangu, the executive director of the association, on Tuesday said fake sign language interpreters are minting money from unsuspecting people.



He was speaking during a press briefing at the Uganda Media Centre yesterday about the international week for the deaf. The week’s activities will run from September 17-23 under the theme: “Celebrating 50 years of the struggle for the Deaf people’s Human Rights: A Uganda where Deaf people everywhere can sign anywhere”.



He said: “We have fake sign language interpreters and also people who are masquerading to be teaching sign language. We need the government to intervene by issuing guidelines for the sign language profession.”



Mr Alex Ndeezi, a Member of Parliament representing people with disabilities, who also addressed the media yesterday in Kampala, said some of the fake interpreters have been hired by local television stations and are misleading the public, especially during news bulletins.



Ms Grace Hellen Asamo, the minister of State for Disability Affairs, said: “Some of the interpreters on TVs are not professional because they over dress, have ear rings running up to down... When you over-dress, the attention now comes to your beauty.”



She said the government has tasked Kyambogo University to ensure the certification of sign language interpreters.