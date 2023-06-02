Fallen Busitema University lecturer laid to rest

The Busitema University lecturer who was Tuesday found dead in her bed, has been laid to rest at her ancestral home in Katungu cell, Central Division in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality.

Dr Angella Karooro, 41, succumbed to a blood clot in her rented house in Torooro District.

"When I got the bad news of my daughter's passing, I didn't know what to do. I told my driver to take me to Bweranyangi Cathedral, I sat alone in one of the corners and cried. Angella died in Christ and accepted him to find comfort," said Prof Emmanuel Karooro, the father of the deceased.

"I have not only lost a daughter but my academic heir, a friend, a leader because her other siblings elected her as their leader and also an ambassador of my family,” he said.

Ms Dorah Karooro described her daughter as someone who had exceptional qualities in looking after her brothers and sisters, well organized and always wanted to live a simple life.

"She grew up very well, always in the background, never wanted to be in the limelight. A leader who wanted peace, a uniting factor in our family but above all loved her God. She was a true definition of a born-again Christian," she said.

While addressing hundreds at the burial, Ms Mary Karooro Okurut the senior presidential advisor on public relations described her late niece as someone who was well-mannered.

"I appeal to the Ministry of Health to carry out research on blood clots and come out with a report because people are worried. Many people are dying due to blood clots,” she said.

Ms Lilian Tumugume, the academic registrar of Busitema University said the university lost a young and energetic employee who loved her job.