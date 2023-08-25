Falling building debris kills one in Jinja

One person has been confirmed dead after part of an unfinished storied building on Nizam Road West Village in Jinja City collapsed on Thursday evening.

An eyewitness only identified as Bashir said the incident happened at around 6:30pm, when strong winds hit a section of the building and it fell, hitting the deceased.

“We told the deceased, but it was too late as part of the building where he had sought shelter collapsed on his head,” he said.

Mr Kenneth Kategeya, the Uganda Red Cross Jinja Branch Manager confirmed one death, adding that another person was injured.

“On Thursday evening, there was rain with strong wind and debris from a building on Nizam Road fell on people. We got two casualties, but it’s so unfortunate one of them died on spot, while the other has been evacuated to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital,” Mr Kategeya said.

There are conflicting reports from eyewitnesses regarding the owner of the building; but when this reporter returned to the scene on Friday morning, it had been sealed off by Police, while tenants remained tight-lipped.

However, Mr Daniel Nyende, the LC1 chairperson of Ghokale Road West Village, said the owner of the property passed away 25 years ago and the building has since remained in the same condition.

Mr Nyende appealed to developers to try and complete work on time to avoid similar incidents in future.