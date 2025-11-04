Falling energy prices easing global inflation, says World Bank

Falling energy prices are helping to ease global inflation, the World Bank has said in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook, noting that declining fuel, rice, and wheat prices are making life more affordable in several developing countries.

The trend comes as welcome news for Uganda, which remains a net importer of oil while still laying the groundwork for commercial oil production planned for July 2026.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics said annual inflation dropped to 3.4 percent in October 2025 from 4.0 percent in September, reflecting the global easing of prices.

“Commodity markets are helping to stabilize the global economy,” said Dr Indermit Gill, the World Bank Group’s Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for Development Economics.

“Falling energy prices have contributed to the decline in global consumer-price inflation. But this respite will not last. Governments should use it to get their fiscal house in order, make economies business-ready, and accelerate trade and investment.”

The World Bank projects global commodity prices will fall to their lowest level in six years by 2026, marking the fourth consecutive annual decline.

Yet, prices will still remain above pre-pandemic levels — 23 percent higher in 2025 and 14 percent higher in 2026 than in 2019.

A global oil glut, the Bank said, has expanded significantly in 2025 and could rise 65 percent above its 2020 high next year. Oil demand is slowing, partly due to the growth of electric and hybrid vehicles and stagnant consumption in China.

Brent crude prices are expected to fall from $68 per barrel in 2025 to $60 in 2026, while overall energy prices are forecast to drop 12 percent in 2025 and another 10 percent in 2026.

Food prices are also easing, with declines of 6.1 percent projected this year and 0.3 percent next year, as record harvests and improving supply chains help stabilize markets.

“Lower oil prices provide a timely opportunity for developing economies to advance fiscal reforms that promote growth and job creation,” said Dr Ayhan Kose, the World Bank’s Deputy Chief Economist.

“Phasing out costly fuel subsidies can free up resources for infrastructure and human capital—areas that create jobs and strengthen long-term productivity,” the economist added.

The World Bank, however, cautioned that geopolitical tensions and conflicts could reverse the trend by pushing oil prices higher and boosting demand for gold and silver.