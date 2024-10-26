Famed traffic officer Tusiime awarded trip to Mecca

Famed traffic officer Abdallah Tusiime, who was recognized for manning traffic during downpour in Kampala has been awarded a free December 22, 2024, Umrah trip to Islam’s holiest city, Mecca.

The traffic man was filmed controlling and directing traffic along Mawanda Road during heavy rain, a video that has been shared widely on social media in the last close to 10 days.

“Tusiime being a Muslim, we see it fit to appreciate him by offering him a free first-class holy flight to Mecca for Umrah,” Tumah Travels Hajji and Umrah services executive director Yakub Mayanja said on Saturday.

Mayanja added that: “It is Allah’s duty to reward him, but we think that whoever does well should be appreciated and that’s what we have done.”

Sheikh Mushin Kitti, who heads the Hajj and Umrah affairs at Tumah Travels emohasized that Tusiime was awarded because “it was not his first attempt to go an extra mile while on duty.”

“…this time round, Allah answered his prayers through a recorded video,” he noted.

According to the sheikh, Tusiime should embrace Allah’s reward as a turning point to his life.

“Let him be an example to the rest of Ugandans to have passion in whatever they are doing because things happen at the right time. Do not lose hope,” he said

On his part, Tusiime told journalists that he did not see opportunities coming but Allah has made miracles he attributed to Allah.

“I am very excited to scoop a free trip to Mecca. I also thank Uganda Police Force for giving me the opportunity to work for my country where I have received different awards,” he said.

He also urged all Ugandans to always remain focused with hope that Allah or God will reward them someday.

