Prime

Families demand answers over sons shot dead by soldier

Locals accuse the UPDF soldier of shooting the pair. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Joseph Omollo

What you need to know:

  • The locals, who attended the funeral rites, told this publication on Sunday that the deceased were shot by the UPDF soldier after they developed a misunderstanding.

Two families, whose sons were allegedly shot dead by a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier in Tororo District, are seeking compensation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.