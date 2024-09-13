Families face starvation after hailstorm wrecks havoc in Rukungiri

Several families across seven villages—including Marumba A, Marumba B and C, Kyeshero Cell, and Kitazigurukwa, all within Kanyina Ward, Southern Division in Rukungiri Municipality—are facing imminent starvation after recent hailstorms ravaged their plantations and gardens.

The heavy downpour experienced on Thursday severely damaged numerous gardens, raising concerns about a potential food crisis in the near future.

Southern Division Sub-County chairperson, Mr Denis Ngabirano reported that maize, beans, cassava, potatoes, coffee, and banana plantations have been particularly hard hit.

“The government should provide us with quick-maturing seedlings and essential food supplies, as residents are at risk of starvation,” Mr Ngabirano urged.

Kanyina Ward Councillor, Mr Turyamubugana Gideon, called for immediate government intervention, stressing that the situation is dire and could lead to loss of life if not addressed promptly.

“The current situation is critical; residents' crop gardens have been severely damaged. I urge our Member of Parliament to seek assistance from the Office of the Prime Minister,” Mr Turyamubugana said.

Ms Rasta Kamugisha, a mother of five from Kitazigurukwa Cell, described the destruction of her two acres of beans and maize. She also noted that her banana garden was severely impacted.

“I may struggle to support my family in the coming months due to the loss of my crops. I am appealing to the government for urgent help before the situation worsens,” Ms Kamugisha said.

The bean garden of one of the residents, destroyed by the hailstorm.

Ms Jane Kamsiime, another affected resident, reported that her cassava garden, the sole source of support for her family, was also devastated by the storm.

“This was my only garden to sustain my family in the coming days. The damage is extensive, and I urge the government and well-wishers to assist us before the situation deteriorates further,” Ms Kamsiime said.

Mr John Byamugisha, the LC1 Chairperson of Kyeshero Cell, revealed that over 600 households in his area were affected. He added that registration of the victims has begun, with reports expected to be forwarded to division leaders for further action by the end of the week.

Rukungiri Municipality Member of Parliament, Mr Elisa Rutahigwa confirmed that his office had received reports of the hailstorm's devastation. He assured that his office, together with municipal authorities, will urgently address the issue to prevent any loss of life due to famine.