Families face starvation over insecurity in DRC

Several residents in various sub-counties near the Uganda-DRC border in the Kasese District face starvation due to insecurity caused by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

The affected residents are from Nyabugando, Sesele, Kabuyiri, Kamasasa, Kambukamabwe, Karambi, Lhubiriha, and Mpondwe in Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council, as well as Bwera, Kitholhu, Ihandiro, Isango, and Nyakiyumbu.

According to the residents, after the June 16 attack on Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School where more than 40 people lost their lives including 38 children, many of them abandoned their gardens in the Democratic Republic of Congo, fearing for their safety.

This has, however, exposed them to hunger. This publication was not able to establish how many residents are affected

However, the district leaders expressed mixed reactions about the matter

In an interview with the Monitor yesterday, Mr Eliphaz Muhindi Bukombi, the Kasese District chairperson, said the district does not have a plan to help the affected families.

“These people had their gardens in DRC and, therefore, they are not regarded as refugees since they were not displaced. It is like one can have a number of gardens in different areas, so their issue is not a disaster to be planned for,” Mr Muhindi said.

But Mr Elias Byamungu, the Kasese chief administrative officer who doubles as the district Disaster Management Committee chairperson, said they have laid strategies to have the affected families assisted.

“We are looking forward to see these people helped. The first strategy is to contact the Office of the Prime Minister and Unicef. We are still waiting for their response,” Mr Byamungu said.

Lt Joe Walusimbi, the Kasese Resident District Commissioner, said he needed time to get more information on the matter.

“I need to coordinate with the Operation Shujaa commander and, therefore, I have no details about that,” Lt Walusimbi adds.

Insecurity

Previously, the residents would cross to the DRC using porous borders and rivers to cultivate their gardens.

However, due to the prevailing insecurity, Ugandan security forces have tightened control of the borders. Anyone crossing to the DRC is required to use only recognised crossing points.

Ms Rebecca Kyakimwa, 50, a resident from Kamasasa Village, her two-acre garden is in Domena Village, DRC.

She said the crops in the garden, which include cassava, sweet potatoes, and yams, are ready for harvest but she is unable to access the garden.

“Since the ADF rebels incident happened in Kasese, I cannot access my garden anymore because of the insecurity in Congo,” she said.

Mr Manasi Kakuhi from Kamasasa I Village had to abandon his garden near the border for fear of being caught in attacks by the rebels.

His family of 10 now faces starvation as their primary source of food is lost.

“When you decide to cross to DRC using the main channel, you pay Shs10,000 at the border and the many of us don’t have that money. There is also the fear of losing our lives,” he said.

He added: “We sometimes hear gunshots from DRC at night and I fear risking my life going to harvest crops from my gardens. We have nothing to eat at home we are only at the mercy of God,” he said.

The insecurity in the DRC has also affected the business community.

Mr Daniel Bwambale from Nyabugando used to deal in shoes from DRC, but with the ongoing insecurity in the country, his business has come to a halt.

In response of the plight of the residents, the office of the South Rwenzori Diocesan Bishop on Tuesday launched a relief programme to aid more than 500 affected families.

More food relief was distributed on Wednesday.

The beneficiaries include those who lost relatives in the ADF attack, vulnerable individuals, and families dependent on agriculture in the now-dangerous regions.

Each family received 10kgs of maize flour, 5kgs of beans, 5kgs of rice, 2kgs of groundnuts, 2kgs of sugar, two litres of cooking oil, and two bars of soap.

Families who lost relatives in the attack received double the amount of relief items.

Rev Betty Mbambu Mweru, the Diocesan Mothers Union, and Family Life coordinator, said the bishop is committed to supporting the affected families.