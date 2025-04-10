Families suffer high food prices after poor harvests

As Easter approaches, families across the Tooro Sub-region face sharply rising food prices, with the cost of basic ingredients tripling in many local markets. A prolonged dry spell between December 2024 and late March 2025 devastated crops, leaving households to grapple with soaring prices and dwindling supplies.

Tomatoes, onions, fresh beans—once affordable staples—are now priced beyond the reach of many. Although some farmers have benefited from the price hikes, consumers are bearing the brunt of the food crisis. “We now eat only one small meal a day,” said Ms Grace Komugisha, a mother of five and casual labourer in Fort Portal City.

“I can’t afford meat or fish anymore. Even tomatoes and onions feel like luxuries,” she adds. In markets such as Mpanga, Fuelex, and Kabudaire in Fort Portal City, food prices have climbed steeply. At Kabudaire Market, Ms Agnes Mujun, a vendor, reported that a box of tomatoes now sells for Shs300,000—double the price from a few weeks ago. A wooden crate has jumped from Shs400,000 to Shs700,000.

“To make a profit, I now sell five large tomatoes at Shs3,000,” she says. “I bought two boxes at Shs600,000 each from a supplier in Bushenyi, but even they are now out of stock,” she adds. A small sack of onions currently costs Shs220,000. Larger onions are sold by measurement or packed into polythene bags priced at Shs5,000 each.

At the same market, a fresh bean vendor, Ms Caroline Atuhaire, said prices have also surged. A small cup of fresh beans now costs Shs1,500, while a larger cup goes for Shs2,500, up from Shs1,000 and Shs1,500, respectively, last year. “Demand is high, but the harvest was poor.

Most gardens dried up in February due to the scorching sunshine,” she says. The price hikes are squeezing incomes for workers across sectors. Mr Robert Amanya, a boda boda rider in Kabarole District, said his earnings can no longer cover both food and fuel. “Before, I’d spend Shs10,000 and bring home supper.

Now, even Shs20,000 isn’t enough. Everything’s expensive—beans, matooke, cooking oil—you name it,” he said. The crisis is hitting children particularly hard. Ms Juliet Kabahuma, a single mother in Kabarole, said she can no longer afford to give her children breakfast. “We used to have porridge in the morning at least, but now, that’s gone. My children go to school hungry,” she said.

Effects of dry spell Farmers, too, are reeling from the effects of the dry season. Ms Abwooli Katusiime, a farmer and retail shop owner in Fort Portal, expected to harvest three bags of dry beans and 15 bags of fresh beans, but ended up with just one bag of the latter. Now buying from other farmers, she recently purchased a 100kg bag of fresh beans in pods for Shs160,000—up from Shs100,000.

“I sell a large cup at Shs2,500 and a small one at Shs2,000,” she said. “People have no choice but to buy—otherwise, they don’t cook. The poor season has pushed all prices up,” she added. Faced with increasingly unpredictable weather, some farmers are now turning to agricultural chemicals to improve yields.

“In the first season, I avoided using chemicals in my bean garden, but my neighbour did—and he had a much better harvest,” Ms Katusiime said. “Now, we all use them. There are chemicals for beans, onions, tomatoes, and Irish potatoes to boost size and profit,” she added.

In Bundibugyo District, food prices have also spiked. At the main market, a cup of fresh beans sells for Shs2,000, dried beans for Shs 2,500, and a single tomato or green pepper for Shs500 and Shs1,000, respectively. Onions now cost Shs1,000 each.

A kilogramme of goat meat is Shs24,000, beef is Shs20,000, and fresh fish ranges from Shs25,000 to Shs30,000. Mr James Bwambale, the chairperson of the Bundibugyo Town Council market vendors, said most food is sourced from Fort Portal City, more than 80 kilometres away.

While cocoa—a key cash crop—has fetched higher prices, the increased income hasn’t shielded residents from food inflation. “All the money I earn from my cocoa garden goes to food and school fees,” says Ms Alice Nkabigumira, a resident of Bundibugyo Town Council. “We buy everything from the market at high prices. There’s nothing left to save,” she adds.



