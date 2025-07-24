Family demands justice for relative killed during polls

A family in Ntyazo Village, Lwemiyaga County, Sembabule District, is demanding justice for their relative who was killed during the lead–up to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary primaries. Fred Ssembuusi, 20, was shot dead by a soldier attached to a group commanded by Lt Bashir Zziwa on June 26, as the latter attempted to disperse a political rally Lwemiyaga County legislator Theodore Ssekikubo had convened at Kirega Trading Centre in Kampala Parish, Lwemiyaga Sub-county in Lwemiyaga Constituency. In the ensuing melee, a stray bullet hit Ssekikubo’s index finger on the right hand, and another resident, Moses Mwesigye, was shot in the head. Lt Zziwa’s group, comprising 11 soldiers, is allied to retired military officer Brig Emmanuel Rwashande's security team. Brig Rwashande defeated Mr Ssekikubo in the July 17 NRM parliamentary primaries.

Family members led by David Senkusu, a brother of Ssembuusi, say Gen Sande’s promise to have Lt Zziwa arrested and prosecuted was “empty” and they have continued to see him in the area. “Lt Zziwa has never been arrested, we regularly see him walking scot-free, sometimes eating food in restaurants or commanding groups of armed soldiers crisscrossing Lwemiyaga, we need justice,’’ he said in an interview yesterday. During the burial of Ssembuusi on June 28, Maj Gen Deus Sande, the commander of the Masaka-based Armoured Brigade –Kasijagirwa, who represented the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, regretted Ssembuusi’s killing and promised that Lt Zziwa, who was commanding the soldiers at the scene, would be arrested and prosecuted.

The UPDF donated Shs5 million to the family to cater for burial arrangements. Ms Constance Namatovu, one of the family friends, said even on July 17, when the NRM held its internal parliamentary primaries, Lt Zziwa was actively seen commanding soldiers who were providing security in the area during elections.

“He[Lt Zziwa] was driving a double cabin pick-up on the polling day and in the evening he appeared at the tally centre, but during the day when Hon Ssekikubo rushed to Kakombe Village to see residents who had been beaten at a polling station, it is him[Lt Zziwa] who commanded soldiers to beat up our MP,” Ms Namatovu said.

“Sembuusi left behind a child and a wife, and no one is taking care of them, but the person who took the life of their breadwinner is free, and no charges have been preferred against him. Where is justice in this country?” she lamented. During his visit to Sembabule District on July 9, the Inspector General of Police Abas Byakagaba promised that Ssembuusi’s family will get justice. “It was absurd that Fred Ssembuusi lost his life, and be sure that you will get justice after investigations are completed,” IGP assured the family members and he also advised MP Ssekikubo to transport the family members to his office in Kampala so that they can discuss the matter at length. Speaking to Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday, Mr Ssekikubo faulted the Army leadership for failing to fulfil what was promised to the family.

“This is an issue of law and human rights, if it is not immunity, why is it that the key suspect is moving freely yet he killed a citizen?" he asked. The area legislator appealed to President Museveni to issue an order as commander of the armed forces directing the arrest of Lt Zziwa so that Ssembuusi's family gets justice.

Lt Teddy Anena, the spokesperson of the Armoured Brigade, said they are still committed to their promise and urged the aggrieved family to remain patient. She said investigations into the June 26 shooting are still ongoing. However, Lt Anena didn’t confirm or deny that Lt Zziwa is freely moving in the area. “Losing a loved one is a painful and difficult situation to contend with, so we know what the family is going through, but urge them to remain patient as we carry out our investigations,” she said yesterday.

Soldiers’ involvement in politics

UPDF soldiers have, over the years, been accused of meddling in internal politics, which on many occasions leads to injuries and, in extreme cases, death, despite several calls against their involvement. With another election season around the corner, many fear the worst is yet to happen, with threats of violence frequently issued from security circles.

