Family demands release of missing NUP man seen arrested by security officials

The family of an opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party supporter, who was showed in NTV Uganda footage being arrested by apparent security operatives, have intensified search for him saying he “is nowhere to be found.”

Betty Nangoobi told Monitor that her husband Peter Wambi was seen detained during Monday clashes between security operatives and NUP members as security blocked a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Makerere-Kavule, Kawempe Division, Kampala.

NTV-Uganda footage obtained by Monitor shows Peter Wambi Mr Wambi was on Monday arrested by anti-riot police and later handed over to members of the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT), who bundled him onto their waiting truck.

Nangoobi further explained that the businessman who unsuccessfully contested to represent Luuka North in Parliament during the 2021 polls, left home on Monday morning per his routine in Kampala, only to learn of his arrest through NTV’s prime time “Akawungeezi” news.

"As I watched news, I saw him being hurled and bundled into a police truck by security operatives, but he was never produced in court. Since then, we have tried to trace his whereabouts but failed," Nangoobi told Monitor during an interview at her residence in Mpererwe, Kawempe Division.

She added that a case of a missing person was reported at Kanyanya police station under reference number 14/24/7/24 but police was yet to give them an update n regarding the matter by the end of Friday.

"We have moved to different police stations, prisons and also attended various court sessions where his counterparts were presented, but my husband is nowhere to be seen," Nangoobi said, adding that she is “already struggling to fend for her 2-year-old daughter.”

Betty Nangoobi, wife of missing NUP member Peter Wambi. PHOTO/PETER SSERUGO

Julius Menya also said: "If my brother committed any crime, he should be brought to court rather than causing this emotional and psychological torture to his family and us."

On Monday, Kampala grade one magistrate Martin Kirya remanded 3 opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) lawmakers Francis Zaake, Hassan Kirumira and Charles Tebandeke alongside seven dissidents detained during the raid at the NUP head offices.

"Up to now we don't know where he has been detained because most of those who have been detained in the recent days have been produced to court. Unfortunately, he is not among those and not any known custody," one of the defence lawyers named George Musisi observed yesterday.

He added: “If Wambi and other missing persons are not accounted for by Monday, we shall go to the High Court and apply for a letter of habeas corpus to compel government to come and explain why they are still holding them beyond the constitutional hours."

Efforts to get a comment from authorities in armed forces were yet to yield by press time but police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma said “all the nine individuals arrested on Monday were taken to court and charged with common nuisance and traffic regulation violations.”