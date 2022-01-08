Family, friends eulogise Brig Gen Mark Kodili

Mr Simon Peter Kodili, one of Brig Gen Mark Kodili’s children, pays his last respects to his father during a requiem Mass at Our Lady of Africa Catholic Church in Mbuya, Kampala, on January 7, 2021. PHOTO/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

By  Edgar R. Batte  &  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • Brig Gen Mark Kodili passed away on Wednesday at Victoria University Hospital in Kampala.

On Friday afternoon, Our Lady of Africa Catholic Church in Mbuya, Kampala, was full to capacity as hundreds of mourners gathered during the requiem Mass of Brig Gen Mark Kodili, who passed away on Wednesday at Victoria University Hospital. 

