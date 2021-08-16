Family hit with Shs16 million medical bills after daughter’s accident

By Bill Oketch More by this Author

A mother at Awangi Village, Iceme Sub County in Oyam District is looking for help from the community after the hospital that was treating her daughter for accident wounds charged her Shs16 million.

The 19-year-old Felister Akello, the daughter of Ms Dorcus Awor was admitted to Kumi Orthopaedic Centre in critical condition following a road accident on May 25, 2021.

Whereas Akello remains bedridden, her family has failed to raise the required amount of money to facilitate her surgery, Daily Monitor has established.

The girl, who comes from a peasant family, emerged as the best student in Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) after sitting her Senior Four exams at Lira-based Royal Academy in 2019. According to her family, she got Aggregates 8, but she failed to advance with her studies due to lack of school fees.

The poor girl could not watch her good grade end up in a trash bin. She decided to start up a small business with a friend in Soroti City. The proceeds from the solar panel business would then provide the money needed for her to join a nursing school.

However, while being carried on a Boda Boda in Soroti City on May 25, 2021 at around 6pm, they were knocked by an unidentified truck, leaving her with serious leg injuries.

Today, the pain is much bigger with the additional huge medical bills on her head.

“For the last three months, I have remained at the hospital with little improvement and Shs16 million medical bills to pay. Every day, I am supposed to pay Shs20,000 bed fees. I am heartbroken,” Akello told Daily Monitor on Friday.

“All I ever wanted was to be a nurse but now I see my dreams being shuttered. The question of whether I will walk again has not left my mind yet. I now feel like a burden to my parents. They have sold nearly every tangible asset we have and I am left wondering how they are surviving,” she added.

Akello is appealing to the government, non-state actors, and able-bodied citizens to come to her rescue.

“I would love to pursue my dreams with or without legs. I want to be in a position to help people like me – those who cannot afford hospital bills. I only hope my family and persons willing to help can get the Shs16 million we need,’’ she said.

Ms Awor said that in an attempt to hunt for the Shs16 million for the daughter’s medical bills, she sold three plots of land and two cows. The assets could only raise the family Shs2.8 million.

“The problem we have right now is that we have nothing left to sell. We thought that by selling land and our cows, we would be able to raise a reasonable amount of money but it still feels like we have done nothing,” she said.

“We are farmers and this season, we were not able to harvest anything due to changes in climate. My husband and I are struggling to bring up our nine children through garden work and our daughter’s condition at this point in time has become unbearable for the entire family. We are now hoping God gives us strength emotionally as well as financially."