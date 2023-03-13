Family in distress as bride-to-be disappears amid wedding preparations

Police in Kampala are searching for a 24-year-old woman who is said to have disappeared amid preparations for her wedding ceremony.

Bushura Najjuko, a resident of Katereke Cell in Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso District was reported missing by her mother, Aisha Nalukenge, who said she disappeared on March 10, 2023, at 9am on her way to a bridal makeup shop in Nakivubo, Kampala where she was headed for henna treatment.

“Najjuko was preparing for her upcoming marriage ceremony, which was scheduled for Sunday, March 12, 2023. While at Nakivubo, Najjuko reportedly handed over her changing dresses to Ali Kivumbi, a boda-boda rider, to take home. She informed him that she would follow later but never showed up, raising concerns about her whereabouts,” the deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan police, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said in Monday evening statement to journalists.

Efforts to locate Najjuko have so far been unsuccessful, according to police.

“The make shop owner (Shafuras Bride Make-up Shop in Nakivubo) whom we believe was the last person seen with her confirms that they parted ways at the New Taxi Park since they were heading in different directions,” ASP Owoyesigyoire added.