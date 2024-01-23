Family misunderstandings cutting people’s lives short

Dozens of people lose their lives in the Lango Sub-region annually following misunderstandings among families, the Daily Monitor has established. At least three cases have been recorded in the past three weeks.

On January 3, 2024, for instance, a 15-year-old boy allegedly murdered his 52-year-old father, Charles Aliro, in cold blood in Apac District following a misunderstanding.

This incident happened in Otucoluk Village, Aketo Parish in Ibuje Sub-county.

It is reported that the juvenile suspect, now in custody, was schooling in Kampala, but returned home to celebrate the festive season with his parents.

However, on January 3, the boy picked up an argument with his father. He later picked a baton and allegedly hit him once and the victim fell and died instantly.

This brutal murder has exposed the hidden death toll of family feuds in Lango.

“Mr Charles Ogwal, their immediate neighbour, who was informed [about the incident] hurriedly picked up the body from the scene and took it to Apac Hospital mortuary. He then handed the suspect to Apac Police Station,” Superintendent of Police Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said.

A 25-year-old man has also been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife’s lover in Apac District.

The suspect under custody at Apac Central Police Station allegedly committed the said crime on New Year’s Day after he suspected the deceased, identified as Ambrose Ekwaro, to be in love with his newly-eloped woman.

The suspect, who is a resident of Aminteng East Cell in Aminteng Ward, Agulu Division in Apac Municipality, allegedly assaulted the deceased and left him in a critical condition.

He was rushed to Apac Hospital for treatment but he died on January 2.

Police said the deceased, who was in his 20s and a resident of Inomo Sub-county in Kwania District, had allegedly gone to Apac Town to visit his lover. The woman had told him that she was living at her relative’s home.

The Apac District Police Commander, Mr Rogers Kapere, confirmed the incident. He said the suspect was in their custody, adding that investigations into the matter have already commenced.

Also, a man was declared wanted by police after he allegedly murdered his 30-year-old wife in Apac on January 5.

The suspect is a resident of Kungu Parish in Akokoro Sub-county.

It is reported that the deceased met the suspect in Arua.

Later, they moved to Acholi Village in Apac District and lived for a shorter period before developing a misunderstanding that prompted the local leaders to temporarily separate them.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Okema, said the man now on the run reportedly followed the wife and they reconciled.

However, on January 5 at around 3pm, the suspect asked her and their son to go with him to cut trees to make charcoal.

“On reaching the bush, he told them that they were now under hostage. He pulled out his machete and started cutting his wife. Immediately, the son escaped and went to inform the people around,” Mr Okema said.

About the crime rates

Data obtained from the Uganda Police Force indicates that North Kyoga registered the highest crime rate among 15 police regions.

According to the Annual Police Crime Report of 2022, North Kyoga registered 17,605 cases in 2022 followed by Kawempe North with 16,691. Kawempe South came third with 14,492 registered cases.

In the same report, Alebtong District registered the highest cases of assault, Bukwo came second, Napak third, followed by Dokolo, Lira and Otuke.

Regions leading in gender-based violence were Albertine with 1,841 cases and North Kyoga followed with 1,814 cases.

In cases of arson, the Aswa River region is led with 286 cases and North Kyoga followed with 242 cases.