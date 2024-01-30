Family of DVO killed in Balaalo crackdown want compensation

The family of the former District Veterinary Officer (DVO) of Amuru, Samuel Ochora, is demanding compensation and justice.

The family members said they are not convinced by the circumstances under which their son died, and the uncoordinated information surrounding his death.

What could have happened?

Sources said Ochora was shot in the back while going to one of the animal holding grounds in the area where livestock confiscated from illegal Balaalo herdsmen are kept.

According to police preliminary information, a soldier attached to the 65th Battalion in Amuru District, while seated behind a double cabin pick-up truck discharged a bullet that shattered his right foot.

The same bullet allegedly hit Dr Ochora who was seated in the middle cabin of the pick-up truck and died shortly after.

Speaking from their home in Bardege-Layibi Division in Gulu City, Ms Beatrice Okwarmoi, the deceased’s mother, said they want a speedy investigation into the matter and subsequent prosecution of those involved in the brutal actions.

‘’When I heard about this death, I couldn’t believe that my son was already dead. I cannot talk on behalf of the family, but I need a proper investigation of the circumstances which caused the death of my child,” she said.

Ms Okwarmoi added: “The family is demanding for those people with whom the late travelled in the vehicle to come and share with us what happened.’’

She also wondered why her son was summoned for duty in the night and on the frontline of a security operation.

‘’I am also a public servant and about to retire. But I don’t know if civil servants work at night, more so going to the field around 2am apart from the medical personnel ,’’ she said.

Mr Ben Okwarmoi, the deceased’s father, accuses the army of failing to protect war weapons leading to Ochora’s death.

He now wants the family to be compensated for damages since Ochora was 33 years old and still had about 20 years to serve.

“My boy was very honest and he put all his efforts into this government work. When he dies just like that it needs to be explained to us and also we should be compensated,” Mr Okwarmoi said.

The late Ochora, who had been in his position since 2015, was the second born in a family of four.