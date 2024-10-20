Family of eight orphans pleads for food, clothing

A family of eight children from Kizinga Village, Budondo sub-county in Jinja City, has been left stranded after losing their parents. The children, six of whom are under 18 years old, are now relying on the kindness of residents for survival.

"Following the death of their father about two years ago, the mother took on the responsibility of looking after the children; however, she also passed away in August this year, leaving them with no help," said Mr Richard Isabirye, the area LC1 chairman.

The community has come together to support the children, with about 25 residents alternating in delivering posho (maize flour). However, on days when no delivery is made, the children often go hungry.

"I humbly appeal to the government, NGOs, and corporate organizations to help this family, especially the young ones who were studying but can no longer proceed," Mr Isabirye added. "Most of the children are below the age of ten years."

The children's priority is education, particularly for the two Primary Seven candidates and the others in Senior Three, Primary Three, Primary Four, and nursery. Food is also a pressing concern.

"The other priority is food. One of the challenges in this village is lack of food due to sustained sunshine which destroys all our crops, meaning a resident who would have brought for the children some cassava or maize flour is also buying it from the shop," Mr. Isabirye explained.

Ms. Aisha Namugogo, the children's neighbor, echoed the need for assistance. "When I get food, I share with them so that they don’t sleep hungry, while some local leaders and politicians deliver books and some school fees once in a while. I think their immediate needs are education, food and clothing."

The area women leader, Ms. Dezilanta Nakaziba, highlighted the community's efforts to provide food, clothes, soap, and some fees. However, she noted that the help is often insufficient due to the villagers' own struggles with food scarcity.

"Unfortunately, the help is not enough because the majority of us are farmers, and there are times when we also lack food to feed our own families and can’t help, especially when the young children fall sick," Ms. Nakaziba said.

Zaituni Nabirye, one of the children, pleaded for support. "I humbly request any well-wisher to sponsor my education because I am always defaulting on fees and never concentrate in class. I also go without meals because they give out meal cards at school which I lack. My younger siblings need scholarships, food, soap and clothes."

Her elder sister, Aisha Nakisige, a tailor, also sought help to revive her business and support her siblings. "I need capital to get my business back on track to support my siblings."

The family's plight has sparked a call to action, with the community seeking assistance from the government, NGOs, and corporate organizations to provide scholarships, food, soap, and other essentials.