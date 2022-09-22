Family of former judge Kibuuka split over estate control

A section of children of the late former high court judge Vicente Ferrer Musoke Kibuuka have sued the widow, accusing her of illegally obtaining letters of administration of their deceased father's assets.

Mr Ceaser Kibuuka, a son of the late judge claims that Ms Edith Margaret Kalemera Musokke Kibuuka, the deceased's widow, hastily got the letters of administration even after their late father left a will.

"Our father wrote a will and the executors had applied to get a grant of probate to help them execute the deceased’s wishes in the will but we were surprised to find out that her wife got letters of administration declaring that the deceased passed away intestate,” he said.

Kibuuka died on January 7, 2022. But before, his wife and their children, Deo Mutebi and Suzan Naggadya allegedly forced him out of his wife's home in Naggulu, according to the late Kibuuka's will.

“They did not stop at that but falsely accused us together with my brother of witchcraft and blasphemed me with an abominable accusation,” the said will seen by Monitor reads in part.

In his will, the late Kibuuka assigned his elder brother Mr Ponsiano Kizito of Bujjuko and his friend Dr Ssekamate to execute his wishes.

“From the onset of our marriage, everyone independently acquired property and registered it in their names. We did not have any joint property,” the will continues to read.

The children claim that notwithstanding their father's will, the widow has since continued to use the properties that were given to them and has restricted their ability to use their possessions.

Mr Sam Ssekyewa, the lawyer representing the named executors in the will and the aggrieved children who filed a suit challenging the letters of administration obtained by Mr Kibuuka-Musoke stated that the hearing of the matter is underway.

“On July 12, 2022, we obtained an interim injunction from Court restraining Ms Kalemera, her agents, or servants from any further dealings in the estate of late justice Kibuuka by way of selling, transferring, building, or engaging in any other activity pending the hearing of the main application for a temporary injunction,” he said on Wednesday.

Mr Ssekyewa added: "The case files have fortunately been transferred from the Family Division at Makindye to Masaka where the large bulk of the Deceased's Estate lies. We are still in the preliminary stages of the matter whose hearing we expect to commence very soon."